WATCH: Video surfaces as Ravens' Bilhal Kone suffers horrifying leg injury in preseason game vs. Colts

By Andre Castillo
Modified Aug 08, 2025 02:10 GMT
2025 NFL Scouting Combine - Source: Getty

Bilhal Kone has been in the NFL for barely three months, yet his debut has horrifically ended before it can truly begin. On Thursday, a fan captured footage of the Baltimore Ravens cornerback breaking his leg while contesting a catch by Indianapolis Colts wideout Ashton Dulin during a preseason game:

He was later reported to have also torn his ACL and MCL, ending his season:

This is not the first injury Kone has suffered in his short NFL career. Late last month, he had to leave practice after suffering a shoulder injury. He would return the following week alongside Jalyn Armour-Davis.

Kone initially committed to Iowa Central and recorded 47 tackles and three interceptions. In 2022, he transferred to Indiana State and had 34 tackles, six deflections, and a fumble recovery.

He joined Western Michigan in 2023 and tallied 112 tackles (three for loss), 17 pass breakups, and two interceptions over two seasons. The Ravens then selected him in the sixth round of this April's draft.

Bilhal Kone has faced adversity throughout his life

As it turns out, however, a leg injury is far from the most severe tragedy that Bilhal Kone has had to put up in his life.

Born in Apple Valley, Minnesota, he and his family struggled with poverty in his youth, to the point that he was sent back to Cote d'Ivoire to live with his grandmother. There, he realized that he liked sports, playing soccer on the cement until night.

When he returned Stateside, however, he soon learned that his younger brother Hamza had lymphoma. In an interview in May, he recalled:

"He was just a kid that had energy wherever he was. When he was in the room, you knew he was there. Everybody loved him. When they saw him, they saw me, they saw my older brother. We were really tight and always together."
Hamza died in May 2016, and shortly after that Kone's elder brother Mohamed suggested that he move out of their house. He remarked:

"Me seeing (Hamza) go through all of that and fight through everything that he did, it just pushed me even harder than I can."

He would do so, which led him to a camp hosted by the University of Minnesota. There, he met former Colts cornerback and undergraduate assistant Donald Celiscar, who would later recruit him to Western Michigan, beginning his football career in earnest.

Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

Edited by Andre Castillo
