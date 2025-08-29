WATCH VIDEO: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce enjoy double date with Patrick and Brittany Mahomes in surprise Arrowhead cameo 2 days after engagement

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been seen in public for the first time since they announced their engagement this week.On Thursday, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and his multi-platinum pop superstar fiancée were spotted watching his alma mater Cincinnati Bearcats play the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Arrowhead Stadium. They were joined by superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany:The Bearcats' social media team also posted a video of Swift being greeted at the hallway as Brittany trailed her:As of this writing, the Cornhuskers are leading 13-10.Legal, financial experts weigh in on financial implications of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's prenupIn related news, Monica Mazzei, family law attorney and shareholder in the law firm Buchalter, posited to Fox News Digital that any prenuptial agreement signed by Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift would protect more than their combined value of $1.67 billion, given the latter's history of being very secretive about her personal life:&quot;Given that they are both public figures, a prenup can also ensure privacy in a divorce, such as precluding any disparaging social media posts or interviews. Likewise, it can require the divorce to be heard by a private judge, further limiting any public exposure.&quot;Meanwhile, Jacqueline Newman, a managing partner at Berkman Bottger Newman &amp; Schein LLP, explained that the couple must have signed the prenup &quot;far in advance&quot; of Kelce's proposal, given their far-reaching wealth and influence.And while prenups are often seen as &quot;a sign of mistrust&quot;, this one may actually be the opposite - &quot;a proactive tool&quot; of safeguarding their future, according to Cassandra Rupp, a financial advisor at Plano, Texas-based company Vanguard:&quot;A well-crafted prenup might include provisions for existing wealth, future earnings from intellectual property or business ventures, and even philanthropic commitments.&quot;Finally, should Kelce and Swift decide to have their wedding ceremony aired on TV, they could also financially benefit from it, with branding expert Eric Schiffer predicting that a streaming contract for the event could fetch &quot;north of $110 million&quot; in airing fees:&quot;This 'I do' is a license to print money because streamers have wedding-night prices that make the old Kim Kardashian TV photo package look like baby money.&quot;However, he also foresaw them not doing so because of the high &quot;reputational tax&quot;.