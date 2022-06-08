WATCH: "We're getting closer" - Tom Brady hypes up Buccaneers fans for 2022 NFL season

Superstar signal caller Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are gearing up for the 2022 NFL season with the start of mandatory minicamp. Brady is all-in and has been at the camp throwing with his fellow quarterbacks.

The quarterback recently took to Twitter to offer some encouraging words to help pump up fans for the Buccaneers' upcoming 2022 NFL season.

In the clip above, Brady gets fans ready for the upcoming season as the team prepares for picture day. Although he seemed rather calm and stoic in the tweet, it's no secret how fired up the three-time NFL MVP can get when engaged in battle on the football field.

Tampa Bay will open the 2022 NFL season against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas on September 11, 2022. Kickoff for the game is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. EST.

Will Tom Brady and the Buccaneers repeat as NFC South division champions in 2022?

On the surface, this may seem like a comical question. Especially when you consider that the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers each appear to be in rebuilding mode.

But the caveat to this question is the New Orleans Saints. During his two years as the Buccaneers' starting quarterback, Tom Brady is 0-4 in the regular season against the boys from the Bayou.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion exercised a few of those ghosts during a 2020 playoff win over Drew Brees and the Saints en route to winning Super Bowl LV over the Kansas City Chiefs.

But the proverbial monkey still seems to be on Brady's back anytime that his Bucs face off against the Saints.

This season, New Orleans has also revamped their roster with the additions of former Cleveland Browns receiver Jarvis Landry and drafting receiver Chris Olave with the 11th pick in the first-round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Saints also plan for the healthy return of former All-Pro receiver Michael Thomas to give the team a more than formidable trio for opposing defenses to worry about.

On the defensive side of the ball, New Orleans signed former New York Jets safety Marcus Maye to a three-year contract. The team also signed former Kansas City Chiefs star safety Tyrann Mathieu signed a three-year, $33 million contract to bolster the secondary.

Tampa Bay is one of the favorites to win it all in 2022 but the Saints could be the thorn in their side to blow it all up if they're not careful.

