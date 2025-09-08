WATCH: Viral video of Lamar Jackson attacking fan in the stands after Ravens QB gets shoved by Bills Mafia during SNF clash

  • home icon
By Andre Castillo
Modified Sep 08, 2025 03:19 GMT
Lamar Jackson is attacked by a Bills fan after scoring a touchdown - via Getty/CMS
Lamar Jackson is attacked by a Bills fan after scoring a touchdown - via Getty/CMS

Lamar Jackson had a day to remember on Sunday, destroying the defense in the first game of the Buffalo Bills' last season at the current Highmark Stadium. And a member of the Bills Mafia was clearly not taking it well.

With just over a minute left in the third quarter, the Baltimore Ravens' star dual-threat quarterback found veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins for a contested touchdown catch. As he was celebrating, a young man wearing a red Bills jersey shoved both of them in the helmet.

Displeased with such antics, Jackson then shoved the fan:

The six was Jackson's second in the air and third overall of the night, as he had found Zay Flowers earlier in the quarter and rushed once in the second. Derrick Henry also had two rushing touchdowns.

Lamar Jackson being a more vocal leader in 2025 season

There has been much to be said about Lamar Jackson throughout his career - dual-threat, MVP, deadly, perennial contender. But one term/phrase that has been largely avoided in that timespan is "vocal leader".

That, however, is changing in 2025. Perhaps inspired by his mother Felicia Jones, he plans to be more proactive as a team captain - just as he was during his youth. Speaking to the Baltimore Sun last week, he said:

"My guys are looking at me like, ‘He’s talking to me a certain way.’ Like, not no disrespect. We’re competitive out here. When I see you lacking that, get off the field and put somebody else in. They don’t shy away. They like to compete as well. But if I feel like you’re jogging out here and we going full speed, get off the [expletive] field."
He continued:

"They come back to me and talk to me and I let them know we’re not having that this year. We’re trying to get somewhere. I let things like that happen in the past, but I’m not having that no more."

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman, who inked a new three-year extension with the Ravens during the offseason, has been among those seeing the change within Jackson. He said:

“Lamar, he’s more vocal than he ever has been about what he wants from us, even to the staff and the offensive linemen.”

The Ravens' next game will be against the Cleveland Browns a week from now. Kickoff is at 1 pm ET on CBS.

