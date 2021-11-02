WATCH: Von Miller bids adieu to Denver with emotional goodbye video

As the November 2nd NFL trade deadline creeps up on Tuesday, the Denver Broncos finally pulled the trigger on moving star pass rusher Von Miller.

The Broncos agreed to a move that will send Miller to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for the second and third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Denver also agreed to pay $9 million of his remaining $9.7 million salary this season.

The eight-time Pro Bowler is in the final year of his six-year, $114.1 million deal. Von Miller spent his entire career with the Broncos, where he developed into one of the game’s best defensive talents. He earned the 2011 NFL Defensive Player of the Year award, three First-Team All-Pro nods, and four Second-Team All-Pro selections.

Miller played a key part in helping lift the Broncos to a championship, earning the Super Bowl 50 MVP award. He’s racked up 110.5 sacks, 25 forced fumbles, and nine fumble recoveries. In the 2021 campaign, he's recorded 4.5 sacks and 19 total tackles.

"Always have Super Bowl 50, seeing the pictures when I was walking out made me tear up,'' Miller said via Troy Renck of Denver7. "We always got Super Bowl 50, always got Broncos Country and got to keep going.''

The 32-year-old is joining a Rams team with strong Super Bowl aspirations that have only ramped up after the blockbuster trade. He can immediately step in to be a significant factor in what has become an extremely daunting defensive front alongside Aaron Donald and Leonard Floyd.

"Great team, I've been a huge fan of Aaron Donald for a long time. They got a great defense ... I'm excited, always been a great teammate and I'm going to continue to do that," Miller said via ESPN.

Miller voiced that he was close to playing last week and envisions playing on Sunday night against the Tennessee Titans. His presence gives the Rams an even greater pass-rushing presence as Donald remains regarded as the league’s best defensive player.

The trio could help anchor a strong push in the second half of the season as Los Angeles pushes toward vying for the Super Bowl.

"When I said Broncos for life, I meant that."



It’s a high-risk move for Los Angeles, giving up two high draft picks, but the team is in position for a promising playoff push. The trade for star quarterback Matthew Stafford has worked wonders this season as he’s putting together a phenomenal campaign as he’s second in the league with 2,477 passing yards, first with a 77.4 quarterback rating and has 22 touchdown passes.

