WATCH: Will Howard gets consoled by his mother and family members after Ohio State QB gets drafted by Steelers

The NFL’s official X page captured a personal moment on Saturday, sharing a video of Will Howard surrounded by family after being drafted. His mother hugged him tightly while family members clapped and cheered in support.

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Howard with the 185th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL draft.

Check out the clip of Howard and his family's emotional reaction below:

However, the team addressed several needs before selecting the QB. They opened with DT Derrick Harmon in the first round and did not pick again until selecting Iowa RB Kaleb Johnson in the third round. Pittsburgh then added two more defensive linemen before drafting Howard late on Day 3.

Quarterback depth has been a focus for the Steelers this offseason, with Aaron Rodgers’ name linked to the team, though no deal has materialized. Mason Rudolph, who rejoined Pittsburgh after a stint with the Titans, remains the presumed starter for now.

Will Howard, who transferred from Kansas State to Ohio State, maximized his opportunity with the Buckeyes. Over 16 games, he threw for more than 4,000 yards, including 1,150 yards across four CFP matchups. His season totals included 35 passing TDs, 10 interceptions, and an additional seven rushing scores.

Will Howard’s college career included early years as a backup at Kansas State, where he started games following injuries to teammates. He now moves forward in his professional career with the Steelers, aiming to continue the progress he showed in his final college season.

Will Howard’s parents helped shape his early path

In November 2024, NBC4 Columbus spoke with Will Howard’s parents, Bob and Maureen Howard, during an Ohio State game. Bob shared that they first noticed Howard’s natural athletic ability when he was just two, recalling how he was making basketball shots in their basement.

From that point, the Howards supported his development across sports.

"[Starting] when he was 2 years old [and] he was shooting baskets in our basement and making them, we just kind of said, 'There's something a little different about him,' " Bob shared.

Bob Howard attended Penn State University for his undergraduate degree in finance and later earned a master's in counseling psychology from Villanova University. He built a career in real estate finance and later moved into entrepreneurship, via The Columbus Dispatch.

Maureen Howard earned her bachelor's degree in biology from Delaware, completing a master's in physical therapy at Temple University. She now works as a pediatric physical therapist.

In 2008, the couple co-founded the Baby Merlin Company, inspired by Maureen’s invention of the Magic Sleepsuit to help infants sleep more soundly.

