Watch: Zach Wilson throws the worst interception of the season

Things couldn't be going any worse for the New York Jets this season when it comes to rookie quarterback Zach Wilson. The entire season has been ripe for turnovers for the team, and Wilson has been subject to throwing league-leading interceptions more than once.

Today was no exception, as Wilson has finally returned after a stint on IR. The Jets are currently taking on the Houston Texans and Zach Wilson committed the worst interception this entire season.

What happened with the Wilson interception?

Zach Wilson and the Jets are facing tons of pressure from the Houston Texans defense, which has been one of the bright spots for the team this year. Wilson was under distress and had to step up in the pocket. Instead of his receivers getting open, Wilson opted for a shovel pass.

Barstool Sportsbook @BSSportsbook A shovel pass deflecting off the back of a receiver and turning into an INT is peak Jets football

The intended shovel pass was thrown directly into the back of Ty Johnson, who bounced and landed right into the hands of Texans defender Tavierre Thomas. There was some clear miscommunication going on with Zach Wilson and his team, as the shovel pass wasn't anywhere near the front of Johnson. Even worse was the shovel that Wilson attempted with both of his hands.

Given how Mike White has played for the Jets and Wilson's turnover issues, there could be a change of guard. Wilson just doesn't seem to be NFL ready, and he has proven that by committing interceptions in nearly every game that he has played. That isn't what anyone wants from their would-be franchise quarterback.

The Jets are currently 2-8 and are looking at the tail end of a terrible last-place season, yet again. In Wilson's defense, the Jets haven't exactly put him in the best situation with weaponry and a great offensive line. However, he shouldn't be making this many mistakes, even as a rookie. The Texans are also 2-8 but shocked everyone by beating the Tennessee Titans last week and could be on their way to a winning streak.

Due to Wilson's interception and a good offensive series, the Texans currently lead this game 14-3. Should the Texans beat the Jets, they will keep the Jets in the basement of the AFC for yet another season.

