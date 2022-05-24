"They can win that division and go to the Super Bowl" - NFL Analyst makes bold prediction for Browns with caveat for Deshaun Watson

"They can win that division and go to the Super Bowl." That was the opinion shared by NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky when he discussed Deshaun Watson while appearing on ESPN's Get Up. As DW4 waits for the NFL to decide what action, if any, they plan to take against him in relation to his 22 outstanding civil cases, the new Browns franchise QB attended OTAs, where he met with some of his new teammates and prepared to complete on-field work for the first time in over a year.

With uncertainty remaining about when DW4 will be able to suit up, Orlovsky offered the following take:

"If he plays 12 games or less, there is no chance because the division is good, the conference is too good. But if he gets 14 games, they’ve got a chance to knock off the team that has an NFL MVP in Baltimore. They've got a chance to knock off the team that represented the conference last year in the AFC when it comes to the Cincinnati Bengals. He's that good of a player. An offensive line and two good receivers in Amari Cooper and draft pick David Bell, really good tight ends, a defensive line that's active, a secondary that's young and talented. If he's able to play a good amount of games, they can win that division and go to the Super Bowl."

Is Deshaun Watson elite?

Despite failing to take the field last year, the general consensus throughout the league is that Watson remains an elite top 5 QB. That belief is based on his play during his first four years in the league.

NFL Numbers 🔢 @nflnumber

54 Games

28-25 Record

Comp 67.8%

14,539 yards

104 TD

36 INT

3X Pro Bowl #Texans Deshaun Watson54 Games28-25 RecordComp 67.8%14,539 yards104 TD36 INT3X Pro Bowl #Texans Deshaun Watson 54 Games 28-25 RecordComp 67.8%14,539 yards 104 TD36 INT3X Pro Bowl https://t.co/0HQ4ENq01p

Since entering the league in 2017 as the 12th overall draft pick of the Houston Texans, Watson has put up some incredible numbers. He has an overall QBR of 104.5, which is good enough for seconnd on the all-time list and a pass completion percentage of 67.8%, which places him first all time.

P T G @_p_t_g_22 @herewegobrowni2



The question was “Is Deshaun Watson” elite? And the answer, based on data, film, and historical measures of QB production, is unquestionably yes. @Gbush91 I don’t care what you believe.The question was “Is Deshaun Watson” elite? And the answer, based on data, film, and historical measures of QB production, is unquestionably yes. @herewegobrowni2 @Gbush91 I don’t care what you believe. The question was “Is Deshaun Watson” elite? And the answer, based on data, film, and historical measures of QB production, is unquestionably yes. https://t.co/4M3kmnxIT5

Watson is undoubtedly a phenomenal talent, and it is not just with his arm that he can hurt teams. He is a true dual-threat, and was the fastest QB to reach 100 passing and 15 rushing touchdowns. He has the ability to hurt teams in multiple ways and is nightmare for defensive coordinators.

Perhaps, the most convincing example of his potential greatness was provided by DW4 during the 2020 season, the last in which he took the field for the Texans, where he put up some historical numbers. He was the NFL's passing leader, throwing for 4,823 yards, had a barely believable 70.2% pass completion and a Madden-eque 112.4 QBR, all while having no number 1 receiver, and on a team that went 4-12.

Could Orlovsky's take come to fruition? Absolutely. How many games will Watson play? Well, that's anyone guess.

Edited by Windy Goodloe