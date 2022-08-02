"A grave message to our communities" - Cleveland Rape Crisis Center issues statement of 'disappointment' over Deshaun Watson's suspension term

As the fallout from Deshaun Watson's six-week suspension continues, the Cleveland Rape Crisis Center, a charity that supports victims of sexual assault, released a strongly worded statement in the immediate aftermath of Monday's announcement.

The statement read:

“Cleveland Rape Crisis Center is disappointed by the decision. The 6-game suspension given dangerously mirrors the flaws in our criminal justice systems and sends a grave message to our communities. Far too often those in positions of power and celebrity who commit violence against others are not held accountable for their actions. These ongoing headlines are triggering for so many. To survivors, we say we see you and we believe you. Your story matters. Cleveland Rape Crisis Center is available online or by calling/texting (216) 619-6192.”

Jake Trotter @Jake_Trotter The Cleveland Rape Crises Center sent the following statement to ESPN, saying it is "disappointed" with Sue L. Robinson's ruling on Deshaun Watson: The Cleveland Rape Crises Center sent the following statement to ESPN, saying it is "disappointed" with Sue L. Robinson's ruling on Deshaun Watson: https://t.co/5RYtWJXLp1

This is not the first time the Cleveland Rape Crisis Center has hit the headlines concerning Watson. In May, after the Cleveland Browns completed their controversial trade with the Houston Texans to acquire the quarterback, the charity received over $125,000 in donations. A third of those donations were for $22, the number of lawsuits the former Clemson star had against him at the time.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 @sportingnews



Many of the donations were $22 to reflect Watson's 22 accusers.



(via The Cleveland Rape Crisis Center has seen more than 1,650 donations since Friday when the Browns announced a trade for Deshaun Watson.Many of the donations were $22 to reflect Watson's 22 accusers.(via @CrainsCleveland The Cleveland Rape Crisis Center has seen more than 1,650 donations since Friday when the Browns announced a trade for Deshaun Watson.Many of the donations were $22 to reflect Watson's 22 accusers.(via @CrainsCleveland) https://t.co/IqUGUs7Jhx

Judge Sue Robinson's verdict on Deshaun Watson and where the NFL goes from here

NFL disciplinary officer, Judge Sue Robinson

Judge Sue Robinson, the NFL's new investigating officer, gave her verdict, confirming that she believed Watson had breached the NFL's personal conduct policy. She released her long-awaited findings in a sixteen-page report after being tasked with investigating claims of sexual misconduct made against Watson relating to just four of his victims.

Robinson found Watson guilty of the accusations against him. However, her final decision and the logic she applied to reach that outcome confused and outraged many.

Robinson decreed that Watson had sexually assaulted these four victims but it was non-violent. She used the case of New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston as a standard on which to base her decision. Winston was suspended for three games in 2018 for allegedly touching an Uber driver "in an inappropriate and sexual manner without her consent."

Critics are angered by what they believe are entirely flawed findings and the leniency shown by Robinson. They have highlighted that Winston's case is related to a single victim, whereas Watson had a total of 24 accusers.

Robinson also felt the need to ban the Browns signal caller from privately accessing massages for 10 years, leaving many questioning why. The NFL is now reviewing the decision and has the power to increase the suspension to any length it sees fit.

Will the NFL be brave enough to take further action?

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit Sports Illustrated and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far