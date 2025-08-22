"Way to downplay it": Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly reacts to another injury of Rams QB amid questions around his back health

Matthew Stafford returned to practice for the LA Rams for the first time during training camp earlier this week, after aggravating a disk in his back during the offseason. The quarterback also shared an update for reporters on Thursday about his condition for the upcoming season.

Ad

To begin his press conference, Stafford shared a joke about reporters potentially wanting to know about a papercut that he suffered last night.

“You guys all want to talk about this paper cut I got last night opening some mail? That’s what I figured. Fire away,” Stafford said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Later on Thursday, Stafford's wife, Kelly, shared a video of the QB's papercut joke on her Instagram story and reacted with a unique message.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"The drama of the paper cut last night was real...way to downplay it 9." Kelly wrote on her IG story.

Image via kbstafford89 Instagram

Stafford will enter his 17th year in the NFL in the 2025 season. It will also be his fifth with the Rams.

Ad

Stafford led the Rams to Super Bowl glory in 2022. He will be aiming to repeat that success in the upcoming season.

Rams QB Matthew Stafford is working hard to get fit for regular season

NFL: Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford - Source: Imagn

During his press conference on Thursday. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford said that he was doing everything to get back to full fitness heading into the 2025 season.

Ad

"Doing everything we can to try to get to feeling as good as I can," Stafford said. "... Just really everything I could possibly do. Done a ton of research just trying to help myself out. Good things is I feel pretty good the last couple of days out there practicing. Was able to do a little bit more than I thought I was going to be able to do the first day, and then just been trying to stack days."

The Rams will open their 2025 season against the Houston Texans on Sept. 7.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

LA Rams Nation! Check out the latest Rams Schedule and dive into the LA Rams Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.