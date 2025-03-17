“Wayy too much” - NFL fans react to Patriots asking third-round pick in exchange for Joe Milton

Last year, the New England Patriots drafted quarterback Joe Milton in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Milton was an interesting QB prospect coming into last year's draft.

He started his career at Michigan and was there for three seasons before transferring to Tennessee in 2021. He was the starter for the 2021 season before getting hurt and became Hendon Hooker's backup.

In 2023, Milton took over as Tennessee's starter and had a solid season, leading to him being drafted by the Patriots.

With the Patriots having Drake Maye as their starting quarterback and with Milton as one of their backups, there has been interest in teams acquiring Milton this off-season, and Tony Grossi, a Cleveland Browns analyst, revealed that the Patriots' asking price for Milton is a third-round pick.

Grossi said:

“Sources closer to the situation than me expect the asking price of the Patriots to be a third-round pick.”

Fans had mixed opinions on the Patriots' asking price for Milton. Some fans think the Patriots are asking for too much in return for a quarterback who has minimal NFL experience.

Other fans pointed out that since the Patriots have possibly hinted at moving Milton (by signing free agent QB Josh Dobbs), they're making it known they're trying to move him, decreasing his trade value.

Here's how some fans reacted to the Patriots seeking at least a third-round pick in return for Milton:

"They won’t get it. They’ve shown their hand by signing Josh Dobbs They fully intend to move Milton," a fan said.

"They are not getting a 3rd for a player who barely has any film and was known for having crazy talent that looks good, but isn't consistent at all. The same worries that made him fall in the draft are the same worries team's still have. Nothing has change, Pats are goofy," a fan replied.

"LMFAOOOO bro nobodies giving them a 3rd bffr," a fan said.

While some fans think that the Patriots are asking for too much in return for Milton, some think a third-round pick for him is fair. Some pointed out this year's draft class and free agent QB class as not being a good one, and that Milton is more valuable in trade talks with that being the case.

Here's how other fans reacted:

"That’s extremely fair," a fan replied.

"Makes sense, the pats shouldnt trade him unless a team makes a stupid offer and overpays. Otherwise keep him around as a quality young backup. No reason to trade him for a day 3 pick when they took him on day 3 just last year in a better class and he's outperformed expectations," a fan said.

"I think that’s a fair price," said another fan who thinks a thrid-round pick is a fair return value for Milton.

Why does Joe Milton have so much trade interest?

Joe Milton during Buffalo Bills v New England Patriots - Source: Getty

Joe Milton only started one full season during his six-year college football career. He started the 2023 season for the Tennessee Volunteers and went 8-4, throwing for 2,769 yards, 20 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He also ran for 292 yards and five rushing touchdowns.

Milton shined in the preseason, showing his big-arm ability and playing well for the Pats. Milton played in the Pats' regular-season finale after they took out Drake Maye. Milton finished the game completing 22-of-29 passes for 241 yards and threw a touchdown. He also rushed for a touchdown.

Joe Milton also has ideal NFL quarterback size standing tall at 6'5" and weighing 246 pounds. Teams are interested in his raw talent and think he could be an NFL starter.

Do you think the Patriots will trade Joe Milton this off-season?

