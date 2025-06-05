“We could 1-v-1 for it”: Travis Hunter and Chad Ochocinco debate Jaguars star's Madden 26 rookie rating

Travis Hunter is one of the most anticipated and talked about players entering the NFL in recent football memory. A true complete player, Hunter can play equally elite football on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball. He is extremely quick and agile, has great hands, is an elite route runner, has a high football IQ, and has great defensive anticipation.

As a result, with the announcement that Philadelphia Eagles star running back Saquon Barkley will be on the cover of the new Madden 26 video game, fans are already predicting what Hunter's rating will be in the popular game.

Fans have even started looking back to an interaction Hunter had with former NFL player Chad Johnson, where the two debated what Hunter's rating should be in the game.

"If it ain’t an 85 and above, see that trophy back there [Heisman Trophy]? We could 1-v-1 for it." Hunter said.

"Listen, the best I could do for you, as a rookie coming into the league, I give you a 76." Johnson replied.

"A 76?" Hunter said.

"We’ll do 10 routes. I promise you, we'll do 10 routes. If you can stop me on just one of ten, I promise you I’ll give you a 90 as a rookie—first ever.” Johnson said.

What is a realistic rating for Travis Hunter in Madden 26?

Despite Hunter's shock at being projected by Johnson in the 70's in Madden 26, it is quite rare for rookies entering the National Football League to enter Week 1 of their debut season in the 80's or 90's.

Despite Hunter's claims, he has never played a snap in the National Football League and thus, is unproven at the professional level. Although he will likely increase his rating over the course of the season, Hunter will likely start the first version of the new game rated in the 70's.

According to Sportsbook Review, Hunter is projected to begin Madden 26 with a rating of 79 overall, tied for the highest of any rookie player entering the league.

