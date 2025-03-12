"We back, baby! Let’s get it" - Hollywood Brown fired up for second season with Chiefs after signing $11,000,000 deal

Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown is back with the Chiefs for the second consecutive season. The wide receiver signed a one-year extension contract, reportedly worth around $11 million on Tuesday.

The Chiefs officials welcomed Brown by posting three pictures along with a video, in which the receiver shared a sweet message with his fans upon rejoining the team. Brown said:

"Chiefs Kingdom, your Hollywood Brown. We're back, baby. Let's get it."

Hollywood Brown initially signed a contract with the Chiefs in 2024 as a free agent. However, following his sternoclavicular injury, he could only play in five games for the Chiefs including the playoff matchups. Nonetheless, in 2025, fans might see him playing more for the team.

The Chiefs made all the way to Super Bowl 59, where they were defeated by the Philadelphia Eagles in Feb. The scoreline was 40-22 as the Eagles and Jalen Hurts took their revenge from two years ago.

Hollywood Brown shares a one-word strong message as he rejoins the Chiefs

On Tuesday, Brown posted a heartfelt one-word message on his Instagram account. He posted a few pictures of him signing the contract with the Chiefs and also one snap of him donning the Chiefs uniform.

Along with the post, Brown wrote in the caption:

"Glory. ❤️"

Meanwhile, on February 10, following the Chiefs' loss in Super Bowl 59, where the team was in a position to make history by completing a three-peat, Hollywood Brown shared an emotional statement on his Instagram account regarding his time with the team. He expressed gratitude by posting a few pictures recapping his season with the Chiefs along with the caption saying:

"Thankful for the journey .. 🙏🏿🖤"

In the 2024 regular NFL season, Hollywood Brown could only record a total of 91 yards in passing. It would be interesting to see how things would work for him in the 2025 season.

