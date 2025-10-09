"We believe in Coop": Zay Flowers makes his feelings known on Lamar Jackson potentially missing Week 6 vs Rams

The Baltimore Ravens are likely to be without superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson for their Week 6 clash against the LA Rams on Sunday. Jackson is dealing with a hamstring injury, which he suffered in Baltimore's Week 4 against the Kansas City Chiefs.Jackson did not practice on Wednesday as he continued his rehab. However, Ravens wideout Zay Flowers believes that Cooper Rush can deliver the goods for the team in Jackson's absence.“I feel like if anybody is missing their starting quarterback on any team, it'll be a challenging week,&quot; Flowers said. &quot;We believe in ‘Coop’ (Cooper Rush), and we believe in what we have. We believe in our team, so I think we'll be alright.”Rush signed a two-year, $6.2 million deal with the Ravens in the offseason. The QB's deal could reportedly be worth up to $12.2 million if he meets his incentives.Rush started in Week 5 against the Texans. He went 14 of 20 for 179 yards with three interceptions as Baltimore suffered a heavy 44-10 defeat.As things stand, Rush is expected to start against the Rams on Sunday. However, Baltimore will want the QB to avoid his interceptions, which cost the team against Houston.ESPN's Adam Schefter provides injury update on Lamar JacksonBaltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson - NFL 2025 - Source: GettyESPN's Adam Schefter appeared on &quot;Get Up&quot; on Thursday morning and provided an update on Lamar Jackson's injury.“No Lamar Jackson yesterday,” Schefter said. “It is tracking for him not to play again on Sunday. Let’s keep in mind that the Ravens have a bye week after this upcoming game against the Rams. So, if Lamar Jackson doesn’t play Sunday, and right now it doesn’t seem like he will, he would get two weeks to rest up that hamstring injury and then make a push in the second half of the season.”Jackson, a two-time MVP, has recorded 869 passing yards, 10 touchdowns and one interception this season. The QB has also rushed for 166 yards and a touchdown.The Ravens have a 1-4 record heading into Week 6, and need to string together a few wins in the coming weeks to remain in contention for the playoffs. Against the Rams, they'll have hope for Cooper Rush to get the job done.