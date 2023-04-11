Just like Russell Wilson, quarterback Bryce Young is now staring down the last couple of weeks of his pre-NFL stage of life. By May 1st, he will always either be an active NFL quarterback or a former NFL quarterback.

However, most assume, it won't take longer than April 27th for the him to find a home and could even happen before dinner time in most of the country.

Someone of his size and stature getting selected as early as most are predicting could set a big precedent, according to NFL analyst Mel Kiper. Here's how he put it on Get Up:

Will Bryce Young get selected with the first pick in the NFL Draft?

"I think [with] the size factor, he's the ultimate outlier. We have never had this in the history of the common draft, a quarterback this size to go in the first round, let alone the number one pick overall. So this would be definitely be changing everything."

He continued, comparing the potential implications to how Russell Wilson changed the conversation:

"We said, 'Hey, Russell Wilson affected everything' when he was a third-round pick and great after that. Certainly now, all of a sudden, it won't matter if Bryce Young has a great career in the NFL. We can throw size out. We talked about height not being a big deal. Size now completely goes out the window."

How much did Russell Wilson accomplish in his first decade in the NFL?

No. 3 at Denver Broncos v Baltimore Ravens

If Young's comparison is true to the Broncos quarterback or even better, what kind of trajectory could the incoming quarterback have? Wilson won a Super Bowl within his first two years in the league and got to another in his third.

Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero



So in a matter of days, the teams drafting Nos. 1 and 2 both get a look at Young. After today’s visit with the #Panthers , Alabama QB Bryce Young will visit the #Texans later this week, per source.So in a matter of days, the teams drafting Nos. 1 and 2 both get a look at Young. After today’s visit with the #Panthers, Alabama QB Bryce Young will visit the #Texans later this week, per source. So in a matter of days, the teams drafting Nos. 1 and 2 both get a look at Young. https://t.co/tYlQ7ZdhF1

By the end of his 10th season, he had gone to the playoffs eight times. In his first decade, he only posted one losing season.

He now sits at 108-64-1 and has thrown for 308 touchdowns and 98 interceptions. He also didn't miss a single game in his first nine seasons. Will the incoming quarterback truly be able to duplicate the quarterback's success?

Michael Rimmer @avl_mike For anyone questioning Bryce Young’s arm strength, here’s a few 50+ yard bombs.



For anyone questioning Bryce Young’s arm strength, here’s a few 50+ yard bombs. https://t.co/4a6o0YHHCz

