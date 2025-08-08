"We could've drafted Shedeur Sanders": NFL fans react as Aidan O’Connell throws 2 interceptions in Seahawks vs. Raiders preseason game

The start of the 2025 preseason didn't go well for Aidan O'Connell. The Las Vegas Raiders quarterback had a bad exhibition against the Seattle Seahawks, throwing multiple interceptions after taking over from starter quarterback Geno Smith.
It was a bad night for the quarterback. He failed to impress the Raiders in the past two years, as he had multiple chances to start but never established himself. This was an opportunity for O'Connell to prove that he's a worthy backup quarterback, but even against the Seahawks' second-team defense, things did not go well.
After two interceptions, Las Vegas Raiders fans heavily criticized their quarterbacks on X (formerly called Twitter). Many of them were calling for the team to find a new backup quarterback, and some even mentioned some opportunities they missed in the 2025 draft, like Shedeur Sanders:
"I really got Aidan O'Connell on my team when we could've drafted Shedeur Sanders. I hate the Raiders," said one fan.
"Reality setting in for #Raiders Aidan O'Connell fans. Also, he turns 30 in 3 years," wrote a second.
"Aidan O'Connell is in mid-season form. Dumbest organization in all of sports," said another.
