"We could've known at Week 10": Jermaine Johnson’s fiancée Hannah Brooke drops "bumpalicious" selfie while crying over "baby bean's" gender reveal

Jermaine Johnson is expecting a baby with his fiancée, Hannah Brooke. The couple broke the good news last week. On Sunday, the NFL star’s fiancée showed a glimpse of the baby bump and also opened up about her excitement to know the gender of the baby. She posted a mirror selfie.“Week 17 is officially visibility week because WOW we are looking bumpalicious tonight,” she wrote.“Can’t wait to find out our little bean’s gender soon. It’s killing me knowing we could’ve known at week 10,” she added in another IG story.Jermaine Johnson’s fiancée Hannah Brooke /@hannahbrookeBrooke wore a black T-shirt and light pink pajamas. Last week, she shared a mirror selfie with Johnson on her Instagram account to announce her pregnancy.&quot;Mom &amp; Dad loading…&quot; Brooke wrote.$3 $3 $3She shared a picture in a matching black outfit. The couple got engaged this offseason, and ahead of the start of preseason games, they announced the big news.Jermaine Johnson proposed to Brooke in a romantic setup in June. He decorated the venue with red roses and balloons. The couple shared a joint post on June 17, posting snaps of the big day.&quot;Mr. &amp; Mrs. Johnson loading …&quot; Brooke wrote.The post included a beautiful snap in the first slide, in which Jermaine Johnson sat on his knee proposing to Hannah Brooke. She wore a short pink-and-white dress while he donned a white half-sleeve shirt and blue denim pants. In the last slide, she flaunted her diamond ring.Jermaine Johnson shares sweet training camp moment with fiancéeLast week, Jermaine Johnson’s fiancée shared a few pictures in a joint post with the NFL star on Instagram from the training camp.&quot;Blessed and highly favored,&quot; Johnson wrote.In the first slide of the post, Johnson posed with his fiancée and carefully pointed to her bump. Hannah Brooke wore olive pants and a jacket for the outing. She styled her hair in a messy bun, carried a light blue purse and wore white shoes.Johnson is gearing up to play his fourth season with the New York Jets this year. His team started their preseason outing with a win against the Green Bay Packers over the weekend.Next, they competed against the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles in the preseason before heading for the regular season.