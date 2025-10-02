"We didn’t do enough for Joe Flacco": $15,000,000 Browns star makes feelings known on Dillon Gabriel securing QB1 role

Cleveland Browns star Joel Bitonio made his thoughts clear on the Joe Flacco benching ahead of Week 5. After another disappointing performance against the Detroit Lions in Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season, the Browns are starting Dillon Gabriel at quarterback to replace Flacco.

Bitonio, who signed a one-year, $15 million restructured contract with the Browns in the offseason, lamented how things went down with Flacco, who had previously led the team to the playoffs in 2023.

Speaking to the media in London, Bitonio was asked about the quarterback change. He admitted the offense didn't do enough to help the Super Bowl champion QB thrive.

"First off, I have a ton of respect for Joe and what he did, and I still feel our offense didn't do enough for Joe," Bitonio said.

He praised Dillon Gabriel's work ethic and how he has handled himself since he joined the team following April's NFL draft.

"We want to be better for Dillon, but since Day 1, since OTAs and offseason workouts, I think Dillon's been preparing for this moment. He takes notes, he handles his business, you see more on Fridays and Saturdays, he's always doing all that extra walkthrough through the script, walkthrough through the plays."

Joe Flacco went 93 of 160 for 815 yards and just two touchdowns against six interceptions in four games with the Browns. He only won one game, against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3, but that victory was credited to place kicker Andre Szmyt (7 points) and Quinshon Judkins (one touchdown).

The Browns were expected to start Gabriel at some point this season, and the moment came in Week 5.

Joe Flacco shares impressions after being benched

On Wednesday, Joe Flacco shared his thoughts on his benching. He admitted he was surprised by the decision, but agreed that quarterbacks must win games to stay on the field.

"I don’t think I foresaw it,” Flacco said. “Listen, I think I said it on Sunday, anytime you’re in this league, everybody’s always getting evaluated and the job of a quarterback is to help your team win football games.

“But me and Kevin can have a good conversation. Wasn’t like it was anything super long or drawn out like that, but got to the point and had a good conversation with him about it, and it is what it is.”

Gabriel will start his first game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in London, England.

