“We didn’t need to talk no more”: Sauce Gardner opens up on relationship with Aaron Rodgers after QB’s Jets exit 

New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner shared an update on where his relationship with Aaron Rodgers stands at the moment. They spent two seasons together in New York, although Rodgers was only able to play in 2024 after an Achilles injury ruined his 2023 campaign.

Rodgers and Co. only managed to get five wins in a season that saw coach Robert Saleh and GM Joe Douglas being fired amid a tumultuous period. After an offseason full of changes, Rodgers signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, while the Jets signed Justin Fields to be the first starting quarterback under coach Aaron Glenn.

Speaking with Complex, Gardner revealed if he's been in touch with the four-time NFL MVP since he left the Jets.

“We haven’t been in touch as much," Gardner said. "At the beginning of the offseason, we were more in touch. I think once there was really a reality that he was going to go to Pittsburgh, we just felt that we didn’t need to talk no more.

"I feel like we seen us having to play each other Week 1. We really just seen the future — I’m joking about that. But no, we haven’t really talked. We play each other Week 1. I’m sure we going to talk before that, and it’s going to be a good game," he added.

Despite dealing with multiple injuries, Aaron Rodgers played 17 games in 2024, racking up 368 completions on 584 pass attempts, 3,897 yards and 28 touchdowns with 11 interceptions.

Sauce Gardner claps back at "fake narratives"

Sauce Gardner was also asked about one of his recent messages on social media, in which he called out "fake narratives." He explained that those who initially supported him turned their backs on him once he lived up to his potential:

"When you come in the league — so to give you the whole story — I went to Cincinnati. Obviously, I was the underdog. So when you the underdog, everybody wants to see you eat, everybody wants to see you succeed, till you get in the league. And it's like, 'Alright, yeah he gonna be nice, he gonna be nice,' till you really turn out to be nice."

He added that the fan bases that rooted for him in the beginning started calling him "overrated" and pushing narratives about him.

Gardner finished the 2024 season with 49 tackles, one sack and one interception in 15 games with the Jets.

