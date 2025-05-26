"We don’t want his goofy a*s": Saints fans outraged after Aaron Rodgers rules out New Orleans as next home

New Orleans Saints fans have mixed reactions to the news that Aaron Rodgers doesn't want to play for them.
Rodgers is still a free agent as the future Hall of Famer has been undecided whether he will continue to play. If he does play, many have linked him to the Pittsburgh Steelers, but after Derek Carr's injury, some thought he could sign with the Saints.
However, speaking at an event, Rodgers shut down any chance of him signing with the Saints.
The future Hall of Fame quarterback had no interest in signing with the Saints, which annoyed some fans.
"We don’t want his goofy ass in NO anyway. He’s a washed Trent Dilfer at this point anyway," a fan wrote.
"rodgers aint going to the saints thats for sure," a fan added.
The Saints' quarterback room features Spencer Rattler, Tyler Shough, and Jake Haener, so New Orleans could use another QB.
"Saints are tanking for the #1 pick regardless so this just makes the decision easier," a fan wrote.
"As a saints fan the feeling is mutual," a fan added.
The Saints are likely to tank next season to be able to draft a top quarterback, so signing Rodgers doesn't make sense for them anyway.
"I don’t think the saints want him either," a fan added.
"I'm so sick of Aaron Rodgers," a fan added.
Rodgers became a free agent after being released by the New York Jets. He was the Jets quarterback for two seasons, but missed the entire first year after tearing his Achilles just a couple of plays into Week 1.
Aaron Rodgers is uncertain about retiring as a Packer
Aaron Rodgers is best known for his time with the Green Bay Packers, as he helped them win a Super Bowl. He is also a four-time MVP, including going back-to-back in 2020 and 2021.
Rodgers has yet to decide if he will play in 2025, but if he does retire, he isn't sure if he has to sign a one-day contract to retire as a Packer.
"You know, I've thought about that and I don't understand what the reason for that is," Rodgers said, via SI. "At the same time, I grew up a Niner fan and most of my favorite players retired as a Niner. Jerry Rice, who went to three other teams, came back and retired as a Niner. So I understand the cool thing about it, but if I didn't do it, would that make a difference in how I'm viewed in the Packers eyes?"
Rodgers says he hopes his jersey will be retired and be in the Packers Hall of Fame. But if fans want him to retire in Green Bay, he will do that.
