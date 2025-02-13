"We have everything" - Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton makes bold claim on clinching Super Bowl next season

The Baltimore Ravens have not been able to win or even make the Super Bowl since the 2012 season and need to figure out how to do so once again. They have a talented roster but have been unable to get over the hump, however, one player on the team thinks they are sitting on a potential Super Bowl-winning roster.

While speaking to Mina Kimes of ESPN, Ravens star safety Kyle Hamilton stated how he believes the team has all the pieces necessary to win the Super Bowl next season.

"I've had so many people ask me what the Ravens are missing. I'm like, literally nothing. We have everything you want to win a championship. It's just we haven't been playing well when we got to the point that we need to win. There's no excuses for that. It's just offense, defense, special teams, we have to do better."

The Ravens have a lot of significant players on their roster and need to step up next season with teams like the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Chargers to name a few teams in the AFC alone.

What do the Baltimore Ravens need to address this offseason?

The Baltimore Ravens have a lot of quality pieces but there is still room to improve between them and other teams. Of course, there is the entire Justin Tucker situation and figuring out if he will face any discipline in terms of the situation from the "Baltimore Banner" allegations.

However, if he is able to play without any suspension, there still is another improvement the roster needs. The offensive line needs to be addressed as both left tackle Ronnie Stanley and left guard Patrick Mekari are unrestricted free agents.

There are names that are also free agents who can continue to improve the roster as names like left tackle Cam Robinson and offensive guard Zack Martin are expected to also hit free agency.

Improving on the offensive line will allow quarterback Lamar Jackson and/or running back Derrick Henry to run hard and thrive in the passing game.

