"We finally got rid of Tom Brady" - Buccaneers GM takes cheeky dig at NFL icon for drafting Ohio State's Emeka Egbuka in round 1

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took Emeka Egbuka with the No. 19 pick of the 2025 NFL draft. The wideout will serve as another weapon for quarterback Baker Mayfield next season.

On Thursday, Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht appeared on the "Rich Eisen Show" to discuss his first-round pick, while also aiming a dig at former Michigan QB Tom Brady.

"To be honest with you, we've had quite a few Michigan people over the years," Licht said (1:58). "We finally got rid of [Tom] Brady, [John] Spytek finally got out of here. We had to sign Ben Bredeson back because we needed, you know, a good player. But I had to offset that with an Ohio State player."

Brady won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots before he signed with the Buccaneers in March 2020. The quarterback led Tampa Bay to the Super Bowl title in his first year with the franchise.

Brady played three seasons with the Buccaneers before retiring from the NFL in February 2023. He left the league with multiple records, including most passing yards (89,214), most passing touchdowns (649) and most QB wins (251).

Brady also holds the record for most Super Bowl wins (seven) by a player in the league. He has more Super Bowls than each of the 32 NFL teams.

Emeka Egbuka won the national championship with Ohio State in his final collegiate season

Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Emeka Egbuka - Source: Getty

Emeka Egbuka played his entire four-year collegiate career at Ohio State. The wideout won the national championship in his final season with the Buckeyes.

In the 2024 season, Egbuka recorded 1,011 yards and 10 touchdowns on 81 receptions. He was named to the third-team All-Big Ten.

Egbuka can also be used as a kick returner. He posted 621 kick return yards on 22 returns during his time at Ohio State.

It will be interesting to see how the Buccaneers use Egbuka in the NFL.

