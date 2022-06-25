"We fumbled it" - Rams WR Cooper Kupp admits his game-changing play in the Super Bowl was a recurring failure in training 

Cooper Kupp was a beast last season for the Los Angeles Rams. His carefully cultivated chemistry with quarterback Matthew Stafford helped lift the franchise to the Super Bowl and its first championship ring since 1999.

With the game on the line and facing a fourth-and-one with five minutes left on the clock, the Rams went to the playbook for a jet sweep that put the ball in Kupp's hands and solidified his eventual Super Bowl MVP.

In a recent interview with Andy Nesbitt of USA Today, Kupp admitted that it was a play they'd tried to get right in practice but never seemed to get there. After assuring head coach Sean McVay that they could pull it off, the Rams executed it.

“It was definitely something that I think you, in that moment, if you don’t get that, you turn the ball back over, back in Bengals territory, and that’s going to be a tough situation for us as a team to overcome. It’s a play that caused a lot of consternation, as Sean would say, because there were a lot of moving parts going on.”

It was a risky call with everything on the line, but McVay's aggressive move paid off, and the Rams were alive for another set of downs. Kupp, then, went into detail about the failed attempts at the play in practice.

“We fumbled it like once or twice during the week, where we just weren’t getting the snap to hand off. We were having some issues with it. Going into it, Matthew [Stafford] and I talked. We came to Sean at the end of the week, and we’re like, ‘Hey, I know you want to call this play. Matthew and I have it figured out. We can get it done.’ And then, we didn’t even actually run it again until that moment there where we ran it on that fourth down.”

Cooper Kupp and the Rams hope to run it back with Aaron Donald returning on a new deal

The Rams went on to score and, in the final minutes, turned the game over to Aaron Donald and the defense to destroy any hopes the Cincinnati Bengals had of making a comeback in the last seconds.

For the 2022 season, with the addition of Allen Robinson and a new deal for Donald, the Rams have their sights on back-to-back championships.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far