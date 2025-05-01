"We going Bananas" - Lamar Jackson has his say on viral 100 men vs. gorilla debate

Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson weighed in on the viral debate about what would happen if 100 men took on a gorilla. An X/Twitter user sent the social media into a frenzy after claiming 100 men would beat a gorilla.

Everybody had something to say about this statement, including Shannon Sharpe and his "Nightcap" team. Jackson joined the conversation on Thursday after a fan questioned ChatGPT for saying 100 Lamar Jacksons would lose to a single gorilla.

Jackson rejected that idea and explained how they would go about it.

"Yea they ah trippin we gone get real strategic . We going Bananas," Jackson wrote on X.

Lamar Jackson is one of the best and strongest quarterbacks in the NFL. He was even considered a running back by some evaluators who didn't think he was made for his original position.

He has a bigger challenge next season. Jackson is yet to play in a Super Bowl. Last season, the Ravens almost played in a second consecutive AFC championship game, but the Buffalo Bills stopped them in the divisional round.

The Ravens have renewed expectations for this season, but after the Philadelphia Eagles dethroned the Kansas City Chiefs, the competition will be harder for everybody.

Jackson completed 316 of 474 passes for 4,172 yards, 41 touchdowns and four interceptions last season. He put on another MVP-caliber season, but Josh Allen took the coveted award home.

Rookie DE targets Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes ahead of 2025 NFL season

As one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL, Lamar Jackson has a target on his back. Even newcomers like Texas A&M Aggies' Shemar Stewart are looking to punish the Ravens star.

One day before the 2025 NFL draft, on "Good Morning Football," Stewart said,

"I'm definitely a little menace on the field. I get a little chippy on the field, friendly words. ... I tend to be calm and reserved. But when somebody starts with me, it's all hell breaks loose."

He mentioned two when talking about the quarterbacks he wants to face in the league.

"Definitely Lamar (Jackson) or Patrick Mahomes."

Jackson and the Ravens still have a championship window, but it's time for them to start delivering.

