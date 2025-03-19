One season off, and it's already a comeback story. Netflix’s hit docuseries "Quarterback" is officially back, and this time, it's Joe Burrow, Jared Goff and Kirk Cousins in the spotlight.

The streaming giant dropped a teaser on Wednesday, confirming that it will return after a year off when it pivoted to wide receivers. The Atlanta Falcons QB summed it up perfectly.

"We were only gone for one season," Cousins said.

The show, set to release in July, will dive deep into the 2024 season — where Burrow and the Bengals had a wild ride, falling short of the playoffs despite his MVP-caliber play. Goff led the Detroit Lions to their best regular season ever but were knocked out by the Washington Commanders in the divisional round.

Cousins' much-hyped Falcons debut crashed fast, ending in injury and a rookie takeover, so there's plenty of drama to unpack.

The second season follows the 2023 edition, where Cousins shared the screen with Patrick Mahomes and Marcus Mariota. It gave fans an inside look at Mahomes' MVP run and Mariota’s midseason benching. Given the upcoming season's storylines, it should be just as gripping.

Falcons stick with costly backup plan, keeping Kirk Cousins behind Michael Penix Jr.

The Atlanta Falcons are rolling with Michael Penix Jr. as their 2025 starter, but Kirk Cousins isn’t going anywhere — at least not yet. Despite speculation that Atlanta would move on from the veteran QB, his $10 million guaranteed bonus for 2026 locks him in as the team’s high-priced backup.

Cousins, who is in the middle of a four-year $180 million deal (per Spotrac), will play mentor to Penix while serving as an insurance policy. While some fans question the move, NFL analyst Rich Eisen thinks it’s the right call.

“Michael Penix Jr. has Kirk Cousins, a professional Kirk Cousins in his ear, in his quarterback room,” Eisen said on Monday, via 'The Rich Eisen Show.' “Period. End of story. Kirk may not like it, but to go to work with Kirk Cousins telling you 'Hey, look out for this, this, this, I would do this.'

"He's going through his preparations because he's a professional, and then Michael has had an injury history, so if Michael goes down, you know who goes in - boom, Kirk Cousins. It makes sense.”

Given Penix’s injury history, keeping a veteran like Cousins on deck is likely a smart play. While it’s a hefty price for a backup, Atlanta seems committed to stability at QB. If Penix thrives, Cousins stays on the sideline; however, if things go sideways, the Falcons have a $180 million safety net ready to step in.

