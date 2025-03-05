"We gotta get some pieces" - Travis Kelce pressures Chiefs GM Brett Veach ahead of crucial offseason

Travis Kelce is urging Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach to be aggressive this offseason. The Chiefs were blown out by the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl, which ended their hopes of a three-peat.

Ahead of free agency and the draft, Kelce already revealed he will be returning, and he hopes Veach will add more pieces so they can go to another Super Bowl.

"I mean, we gotta—we gotta get—we have to—we gotta get some pieces. I think 100%, this offseason, we're stuck kind of trying to juggle some contract negotiations and losing some key pieces," Kelce said on 'New Heights' on Wednesday (13:23). "And, I mean, that hurts. You know, we got a lot of guys that we rely on big time—guys we've relied on in the past that have helped us win Super Bowls—who are now in contract negotiations."

Kelce believes the first goal for him and Kansas City is to sign star offensive lineman Trey Smith to a long-term deal.

As Travis Kelce says, the Chiefs need to add more weapons on offense and defense after they were blown out by the Eagles in the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs also have DeAndre Hopkins, Justin Reid, Hollywood Brown, Kareem Hunt, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Nick Bolton as notable pending free agents.

Travis Kelce has faith in Chiefs front office

Travis Kelce knows he doesn't have much time left in his career, which is why he wants the Chiefs to be aggressive this offseason. However, heading into free agency and the draft, Kelce says he has full confidence in the front office to make the right moves.

"I know I've always trusted Brett Veach, the front office, and the coaches to bring in the right guys—not just guys with the skill set, the athleticism, and the competitive edge, but guys who do it in a fun way," Kelce said. "Like, we've brought in guys before, you know, like that, who can add to the chemistry of how the weeks go, how the routines go.

"We try not to make it feel like we're just coming into work—we’re excited about what we're doing, and we're excited about the challenges ahead."

The Chiefs have the 31st pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

