"We have Jaxson Dart. We’re good" - Giants fans react to Shedeur Sanders' Browns debut after NFL insider takes shot at Brian Daboll's team

New York Giants fans defended Jaxson Dart's selection in the 2025 NFL draft after Shedeur Sanders' solid debut against the Carolina Panthers. The Cleveland Browns' rookie didn't crumble under pressure and put up a memorable performance against the NFC South franchise.Sanders finished with 14 completions on 23 pass attempts for 138 yards and two touchdowns. He carried the ball four times for 19 yards and was sacked twice. In the aftermath of this performance, NFL insider Josina Anderson sent a message to Giants fans, implying the &quot;Big Blue&quot; might have missed on their franchise quarterback.&quot;Turn your eyes #Giants fans. Shedeur Sanders with his 2nd TD of the night showing perfect timing going right back to Kaden Davis. #Browns Confidence check 📈,&quot; Anderson tweeted.This message sparked a response from Giants fans, who didn't hesitate to defend the Abdul Carter and Jaxson Dart picks.&quot;Lady.. we have Jaxson Dart we’re good,&quot; one fan said.Suge White @BlueJackCityyLINKLady.. we have Jaxson Dart we’re good&quot;We good lady, every team passed on him multiple times for a reason. It’s the preseason, let’s all relax,&quot; another fan said.Chuck @FF_ChuckVLINKWe good lady, every team passed on him multiple times for a reason. It’s the preseason, let’s all relax&quot;FYI Josina any Giants fan with half a brain is THRILLED they didn’t pass on ABDUL CARTER for Shedeur like most of you and your cohorts preferred,&quot; another fan wrote.Mikey CoinSnatch  @MikeyCoinSnatchLINKFYI Josina any Giants fan with half a brain is THRILLED they didn’t pass on ABDUL CARTER for Shedeur like most of you and your cohorts preferred. I think you know that tho and you’re just engagement baiting so well done. If you don’t know that… yikesOthers called out Anderson for focusing on the Giants when Shedeur Sanders was ignored by other teams as well.&quot;Didn’t know the Giants were the only team that passed on him,&quot; one fan said.&quot;You know there are other teams that passed on him too, right Saints, Steelers, but no make us the focus,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;Every team in NFL passed on him but you call out Giants fans over a pre season debut. GTFO lmao,&quot; another fan said.When will Jaxson Dart debut in the NFL preseason?As the New York Giants prepare for the start of the preseason against the Buffalo Bills, head coach Brian Daboll stated that at least one of his rookies will take the field on Saturday: Jaxson Dart.The No. 23 pick in April's draft, who is projected to be the face of the franchise for many years, will make his debut against the AFC East champions at Highmark Stadium. Dart, who will learn from Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston this season, is going to have his first taste of NFL football. After Sanders put up such a good performance, many eyes will be on Dart.