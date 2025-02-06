"We just need a healthy quarterback": David Njoku makes urgent plea to keep Myles Garrett

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku believes quarterback stability could prevent Myles Garrett's potential departure.

The two players entered the NFL together as the Browns' first-round picks in 2017. Garrett's accolades include six Pro Bowls, four All-Pro honors, and the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year award.

On February 6, 2025, at Radio Row in New Orleans, Njoku made his public appeal. His message followed Browns Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward's previous response:

"Come on dawg, stay home bro. He knows who I'm talking to. Stay home, come on. Give it another shot, we ain't that far off honestly speaking... I think we're close, man. We just need a healthy and good quarterback," said Njoku.

The Browns reached the playoffs in 2023 despite rotating through five different starting quarterbacks. This quarterback instability became central to Myles Garrett's trade request discussion.

Myles Garrett has different priorities

Njoku's plea highlighted their shared history:

"That's my brother, man. We came in the same time, same round, everything. So we've been there the same amount of time. So we've seen the lowest of the lows, the highest of the highs in our team," he said.

One day earlier, Garrett expressed different priorities on The Rich Eisen Show:

"It's never been about the Hall of Fame for me. It's not about money or records. You're remembered for winning, bringing a trophy back home to your city," Myles Garrett said.

Their journey together includes the 2020 playoff breakthrough. That season featured a wild card victory over Pittsburgh and a close divisional round battle with Kansas City

The defensive star's concerns stem from Cleveland's 3-14 finish in 2024-25. This marked their worst record since going 0-16 in his rookie season. Before requesting the trade, Garrett consulted LeBron James about leaving Cleveland for championship opportunities.

"I feel like the window for us as athletes is only so broad and only continues to close," Myles Garrett told Eisen. "I want to be able to go out there and compete at the highest levels, day in and day out."

The contrast between teammates shows Cleveland's current divide. Njoku sees potential with quarterback stability, while Garrett seeks immediate championship contention after eight seasons with just two playoff appearances.

