"We all just want to see Shedeur Sanders start": NFL fans react as Dillon Gabriel replaces Joe Flacco as Browns QB1

By Ben Tredinnick
Modified Oct 01, 2025 17:30 GMT
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns - Source: Imagn
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns - Source: Imagn

On Wednesday, Cleveland Browns announced that Dillon Gabriel is replacing Joe Flacco as the starting quarterback, beginning this weekend. Gabriel's first game as starter will be the Browns' clash with the Minnesota Vikings in London.

Here is how fans reacted to this news on social media.

These fans think that Gabriel will do well in the starting role.

"This is a good choice for a rookie to start, overseas, no hostile crowd (🤞🏽), no home field pressure.", said this fan.
"From campus to Cleveland to London… Dillon Gabriel about to skip the tutorial level and jump straight to boss mode.", said another fan.
These fans think that the Browns should have gone with Shedeur Sanders as the starter rather than Gabriel.

"Just put in Sanders already Browns and see how he does.", said this fan.
"Just give us Sanders already. Gabriel going for 2+ picks no TD's.", said another fan.
"We all just want to see Shedur start.", said a third fan.

While this fan thinks that Gabriel is going to struggle against the Vikings' defense.

"giving your rookie QB his first start in LONDON vs a BRIAN FLORES defense is just malpractice. that vikings defense gonna have him seeing GHOSTS.", said the fan.

What has Dillon Gabriel said about becoming the Cleveland Browns' starting quarterback?

During a media conference on Wednesday, Dillon Gabriel spoke about his feelings surrounding becoming the new starter.

"I think I smile because it's like a moment you prep for and you are extremely excited for, but also got to realize that it's extreme focus and that's what I've continued to harp on. But you wait for the perfect time, you're going to wait a whole lifetime. So for me, I'm, I've always been ready for every moment...I think initially it's great juice and great energy, and that starts on Monday, the beginning of the prep week.That starts with just having great meetings, having great practices. So we're taking small sample sizes and bites at the whole thing and making sure that we just focus on what we got in front of us. … But like I said, it's not just one person, it's all of us coming together, creating momentum together so we can go move the sticks and put points on board."
Gabriel will make his debut start against a strong Minnesota Vikings defense in London on Sunday.

He will hope to be able to repeat what Jaxson Dart did for the New York Giants last weekend and lead his team to a win in his first start.

This may not be an easy task given the recent performances from the Browns offense with Joe Flacco as starter.

As for Shedeur Sanders, he will remain the third string quarterback for the Browns,with Flacco as the backup.

