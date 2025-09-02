"We keep feminizing, homosexualizing Black players": Jason Whitlock alleges racial bias over Arch Manning, Shedeur Sanders post Texas QB's weak start

After Shedeur Sanders, Arch Manning is getting the spotlight. When Manning started his first game as Texas’ full-time quarterback, fans expected something big.

Ad

However, Texas got crushed by Ohio State, losing 72-14. Manning did not play well. He threw for 170 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Right after the game, people started criticizing him.

On Monday, Jason Whitlock shared a different view on his YouTube channel. He said there’s a racial double standard in how Arch Manning and Shedeur Sanders are judged.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Whitlock believes Manning’s bad game was picked apart more harshly than Shedeur’s struggles ever were. He said Black athletes like Sanders are often protected by the media, while white players like Manning, especially with a famous last name, are thrown into the fire and judged without mercy.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"We gave Shedeur plenty of time," Whitlock said [6:36]. "When Shedeur was at Jackson State, we celebrated him. When Shedeur showed up at Colorado, he was handed the starting job without competing. Every broadcaster, every broadcaster lived in fear of criticizing Shedeur Sanders. Every broadcaster lived in fear of crossing Deion Sanders."

"There's no fear of Cooper Manning, Peyton Manning, Eli Manning, big Archie Manning. You can say whatever you want about their son, their nephew, their grandson because the Mannings are held to a manly standard and their grandson, nephew, son is held to a manly standard. He can be criticized." [7:07]

Ad

This debate started after Arch’s rough debut, which many called disappointing for someone hyped as a future Heisman winner.

“How Shedeur Sanders gets dragged into the Arch Manning discussion speaks to the ignorance, the total ignorance and politicization and racialization of college sports," Whitlock added. [3:02]

And, 5 minutes later, he said:

We keep feminizing and homosexualizing the black players and their father while the white guy gets treated like a man.” [8:13]

Ad

Ad

In the end, Whitlock believes Arch’s criticism could make him stronger. But he worries that Shedeur being protected too much might hurt his growth in the long run.

"I have a feeling if [he Arch Manning] survives this, it's going to be some real tasty bacon made here," Whitlock said. "Shedeur Sanders, on the other hand, will probably be a failure with the Cleveland Browns."

Ad

Shedeur Sanders has made the Cleveland Browns' 53-man roster for the 2025 NFL season. He has in his spot as the team’s third-string quarterback behind Joe Flacco and Dillon Gabriel.

Jason Whitlock takes aim at Shedeur Sanders' father Coach Prime as Georgia Tech defeats Colorado

After Georgia Tech beat Colorado 27-20 in the season opener on Friday, Jason Whitlock had strong words for Buffs coach Deion Sanders. On his YouTube show, he called it a “slice of humble pie” and blamed Sanders for poor decisions, especially not using timeouts in the final minutes.

Ad

Whitlock said Sanders cares too much about style and swagger, and not enough about substance and smart coaching. He said Sanders’ flashy look like wearing gold chains on the sideline shows insecurity, not confidence.

“No humility, no identification of having no confidence in the flesh," Whitlock said. " Philippians 3:3. No concept of that. No understanding of what that means. That all confidence, everything should come from God.”

Ad

Whitlock said he wanted to support Sanders this season, especially after his health issues and his choice to bring in former NFL stars like Warren Sapp and Marshall Faulk. But after watching the game, he changed his mind.

He believes Deion Sanders doesn’t admit mistakes and that this attitude hurts the team. He also said this reflects a bigger problem, where people celebrate arrogance instead of learning from failure.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Oindrila Chowdhury Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.



Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.



She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.



Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.



When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion. Know More

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.