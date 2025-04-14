"We all know Tom Brady drafting that man" - NFL fans have their say on Shedeur Sanders visiting Raiders

NFL fans believe Tom Brady and the Las Vegas Raiders will select Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Sanders has been a polarizing figure in the lead-up to the draft as many are torn on where he will be drafted. Ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, Sanders is meeting with the Raiders on Monday to visit the team.

Following the news that Sanders is going to Vegas to meet with the Raiders, many fans think that is his likely landing spot.

"Shedeur’s best fit would be with Tom Brady & the Raiders," a fan wrote.

"We all know Tom Brady drafting that man," a fan added.

The Raiders did trade for Geno Smith in the offseason so whether or not they use their top-10 pick on a quarterback is uncertain.

"Sell him to the highest bidder at 6," a fan wrote.

"I can’t wait for the draft. Should be a big couple weeks!," a fan added.

Sanders could sit behind Smith for a year or two and learn from him before becoming the Raiders' starting quarterback.

"Patriots fans who want a trade want this interest from the Raiders to worry the Saints (if they want Sanders, that is), pushing them to talk to New England about a trade at 4," a fan wrote.

"We baiting someone to trade up," another fan wrote.

Sanders helped lead the Colorado Buffaloes to a bowl game appearance in his second year with the team. He went 353-for-477 for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Shedeur Sanders met with the Raiders at the combine

Shedeur Sanders has been linked to the Raiders throughout the college football season and the draft process.

At the combine, Sanders met with the Raiders, and he spoke glowingly about Pete Carroll and Las Vegas.

“I met with [Vegas] here, I met with a lot of teams [at the combine],” Sanders said, via Athlon Sports. “It’s truly exciting, being able to meet coach [Pete Carroll] and everybody with the organization and staff. So, if they call me and they say, ‘Come on and visit,’ you know I’ll be there.”

Sanders also says he looked up to Tom Brady, who is a part-time owner of the Raiders, and praised the Hall of Fame quarterback.

“Tom Brady, he’s an all-time great,” Sanders said. “Being able to have that resource, being able to have that person I’m able to talk to and call whenever I’m having questions about the game, he’s able to relate to it, because he did it at the highest level. It’s truly amazing. I’m thankful for that.”

Sanders is expected to be a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but it's uncertain where he will be drafted.

The 2025 NFL Draft is set for April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

