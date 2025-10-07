  • home icon
  "We'll bring our seat belts": Brian Schottenheimer fires back at ex-Cowboy Rico Dowdle's bold warning ahead of Week 6 game vs. Panthers

“We’ll bring our seat belts”: Brian Schottenheimer fires back at ex-Cowboy Rico Dowdle’s bold warning ahead of Week 6 game vs. Panthers

By Henrique Bulio
Modified Oct 07, 2025 05:18 GMT
Miami Dolphins v Carolina Panthers - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty
Rico Dowdle wants to repeat his stellar game against Dallas - Source: Getty

Rico Dowdle was one of the biggest surprises in Week 5. The Carolina Panthers quarterback had a masterful performance against the Miami Dolphins. He finished the game with 23 carries, 206 yards, 28 receiving yards and a touchdown as the Panthers came back to win 27-24.

Dowdle joined the team as a free agent after the Dallas Cowboys decided against signing him to an extension. With a stellar performance one week before playing his old team, he was quick to trash talk the Cowboys before their Week 6 matchup.

But his former team hit back. Schottenheimer, the Cowboys coach, did not hide from the comments made by his former running back. He noticed Dowdle's excellent performance against the Dolphins, but challenged him to repeat the feat in Week 6:

“It’ll be good to see Rico this weekend. I know we’re going to have to buckle up, he said. So we’ll bring our seat belts, Rico. Buckle up.”

Rico Dowdle calls for Cowboys to "buckle up" before facing his former team in Week 6

After five years in Dallas, it's clear that Dowdle believes this could be a revenge game. Fresh off a stellar performance, he spoke to reporters and was already thinking about his next game:

“They got to buckle up. I think they know, for sure. I had been there for five years. They didn’t keep me there for five years for no reason. Looking forward to playing those guys this week. We’ll get to it and handle that when we get there.”
He had his best season in 2024, when he finished with 1,079 yards and an excellent average of 4.6 yards per carry. However, that wasn't enough for the new coaching staff to offer him a new contract, and he entered free agency as a result.

The market wasn't a big fan. He signed a one-year, $2,75 million deal with the Carolina Panthers with hopes of landing a bigger contract in the next offseason. He already has 289 yards and 2 touchdowns in just five games. Another stellar game against his former team will only improve his chances.

Henrique Bulio is an NFL and College Football journalist at Sportskeeda and the Editor-in-Chief of Pro Football Brasil. He has a total 13 years of experience working in American Football, and playing quarterback at an amateur level in Brazil has given him a unique perspective of the game.

Henrique follows the Philadelphia Eagles closely due to Michael Vick's historic performance on MNF against the Washington Commanders in 2010. His all-time favorite player is Ed Reed; he believes that Reed is the greatest safety to ever play the game. Bill Belichick gets the nod as Henrique's favorite coach for coaching the Patriots to glory over two decades.

If Henrique were to be able to go back in time and watch one game, it would be Super Bowl XLIX, where the Patriots and the Seahawks played a complete, back-and-forth game that concluded with one of the biggest talking points in NFL history.

Technical deep dives are Henrique’s specialty, and he ensures never to use misleading words in his articles, since he himself consumes a lot of information off the web. He has had the privilege of interviewing Cairo Santos, Lamar Jackson, Jim Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, Bruce Arians, Matt LaFleur, among others.

Aside from football, Henrique likes to play poker and Counter-Strike.

Edited by Henrique Bulio
