“We’ll have a security escort with you” – Richard Sherman lays out Seahawks’ pitch for ‘best player’ in 2023 NFL Draft

Richard Sherman is one of the greatest players in Seattle Seahawks history. He was selected to four All-Pro teams during his seven years with the team, proving he was one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL. He also served as a key member of the infamous "Legion of Boom" defense, helping the Seahawks win a Super Bowl ring and two Conference Championship games.

Now retired from his legendary NFL career, Richard Sherman spends most of his time covering the NFL as a member of the media. He hosts his own show, "The Richard Sherman Podcast," on The Volume, where he often discusses his former team.

Sherman recently had Seahawks defensive back Quandre Diggs on an episode of his show. One of the topics they discussed is who Seattle may be targeting with the fifth overall pick in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft.

Here's Sherman's take on what direction he believes the team will go in with pick five:

"The Seahawks got it crazy. If that boy from Bama ain't there, that boy from Georgia, they going to be sitting there like, 'Mhm .. With the number five pick, the Seattle Seahawks pick, out of Georgia, defensive tackle [Jalen Carter] .. They say he's the best player in the draft .. They're not going to let him leave Seattle."

"That boy ain't getting on a plane once he gets here .. They might get him an apartment right next to the facility, and be like, 'This is where you live, you just got to walk to work. We'll have a security escort with you at all times. Welcome to Seattle, baby."

While Jalen Carter has recently been involved in some controversial issues off the field, he's widely accepted as one of the most talented prospects on the field in the 2023 NFL Draft. He helped the Georgia Bulldogs win the College Football Playoffs National Championship Game last season as one of the best overall players on their roster.

Seattle has the luxury of picking fifth overall, despite making an appearance in the NFL Playoffs last year. This comes as a result of trading Russell Wilson last offseason, so they own the Denver Broncos' first-round pick. This gives them the opportunity to draft Jalen Carter, who fills a hole in their roster.

Jalen Carter is an ideal fit for Seahawks in 2023 NFL Draft

Jalen Carter spent three years as a defensive tackle for the Georgia Bulldogs, recording 83 total tackles, including 18.5 for a loss and six sacks. His proven success in the position, while playing in the most challenging college football competition, makes him an ideal target for the Seahawks.

In addition to profiling as an immediate impact player to improve their defense, Jalen Carter also fills a need in Seattle. The defensive line is one of their biggest areas of concern, especially after losing many key players during the 2023 NFL free-agency period. Their losses include Al Woods, Poona Ford, Quinton Jefferson, and Shelby Harris. Carter can help solve the problem.

