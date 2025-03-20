“We have a mediocre run game” - Chiefs fans react to upsetting stat about Kansas City’s RBs in Patrick Mahomes era

On Wednesday, the popular X profile KC Sports Network posted a surprising statistic relating to the Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The account highlighted how the Chiefs had not had a running back surpass 1,000 rushing yards in a single season since Mahomes fully took charge of the offensive unit in 2018.

"Crazy stat: Patrick Mahomes has never had a teammate rush for 1,000 yards in any season as the #Chiefs starting QB. The last Chiefs player to rush for 1,000 yards? Kareem Hunt during his rookie campaign in 2017."

This has led fans of the team to express their shock and surprise at this statistic.

"😳," one fan added.

"It's time Mahomes had a demon as a RB again," one fan wrote.

"That is a crazy stat. Kareem would've had 1K in 2018, but we know what happened. We've rushed the ball well enough, except perhaps last yr. W/ diversified backfields, no established lead dogs from game one, and random injuries, that 1K rusher has been more about lack o carries than effectiveness," one person wrote.

Meanwhile, one fan on Reddit highlighted how head coach Andy Reid needs to use his RBs more, yet also made clear that it was important to keep the ball in Mahomes' hands. However, others made clear their belief that they were confident about what the future has in store at the position.

"We have a mediocre run game and a legendary QB. Reid absolutely overdoes it with the passing game, and having a good RB and more consistency in using them would take some of the load off. But I also can't fault the general theory of "give the ball to your best player," one fan wrote on Reddit.

"Well get ready for Kaleb Johnson to change that," one fan added.

"Which is why I’d love to swing early at a RB with the amount of top tier talent in this draft there will be serious quality with the 64th pick," one fan wrote.

Kansas City's running back struggles and 2025 outlook

As alluded to, no Chiefs RB has surpassed 1,000 rushing yards since Mahomes became the starting QB. Kareem Hunt led the team in 2018 (824), Damien Williams in 2019 (498), Clyde Edwards-Helaire in 2020 (803), Darrel Williams in 2021 (558), Isiah Pacheco in 2022 (830), Pacheco once again in 2023 (935) and finally Hunt once again in 2024 (728).

Despite these struggles at the position, the Chiefs have won three Super Bowl Championships since Mahomes became the QB1. As a result, though surprising, it has not impacted the franchise too much overall.

Looking to next season, though, the Chiefs have the ability to improve their running back room through the NFL draft. This April's selection process is one of the deepest and most talented RB drafts in recent memory, with superstar college running backs expected to go throughout the entire draft.

Although names like Ashton Jeanty and Omarion Hampton are the flashy picks this year, there are still elite-level RBs that can be found later in the process, such as Kaleb Johnson and TreVeyon Henderson, among others.

