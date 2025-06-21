“We meshed really well” - Will Howard gets real about early chemistry with Aaron Rodgers during Steelers minicamp

The Pittsburgh Steelers' future quarterback seems to be getting along just fine with Aaron Rodgers. Will Howard was beside the future Hall of Famer throughout the team’s minicamp this year, and the national championship-winning quarterback had nothing but praise for the former four-time league MVP.
“He’s been so awesome to me so far, I mean, obviously, we only got to be together for about three days, but I got a really good feeling about him and about this whole QB room. I think we already in this past week meshed really well, hit it off. I think we got a good vibe,” Howard told the Post-Gazette Sports at 12:50.
Rodgers is projected to be the starter for the Steelers, with Mason Rudolph also on the depth chart alongside Howard, who guided the Ohio State Buckeyes to the national championship last season.
Howard went on to say that Rodgers has embraced his role as a mentor to him.
“Aaron’s been just so willing to help me, you know he’s literally just as much or as little as you want me to help you, I’ll be there. He’s already given me tips, little things here and there,” Howard said at 13:07.
“Everything that I can learn from that guy (Rodgers) is you know invaluable so I’m, like, … everything you can give me, I’m gonna take everything,” Howard said at 13:32.
Howard was selected in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL draft, which took place in Green Bay, where Aaron Rodgers made a name for himself as an elite NFL QB, leading the Packers to a Super Bowl title in 2011.
Aaron Rodgers is in ideal shape
While there will be questions about Rodgers' ability to take the Steelers, a playoff team in 2024, to the next level, an iconic ex-QB says he likes what he sees from the 41-year-old.
Former Super Bowl champion Phil Simms said on Friday that Rodgers:
“Is in the best shape and changed his body a little bit to fit who he really is," Simms said.
Rodgers missed most of the 2023 season with the New York Jets after tearing his Achilles, and went 5-12 as their starter in 2024.
Reports indicate that Aaron Rodgers is in the best shape of his career and eager to show he’s still got something left to give, even though he’ll be 42 before the 2025 regular season comes to an end.
