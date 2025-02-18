"We need you" - Justin Jefferson sends recruitment pitch to Myles Garrett on joining Vikings amid Browns trade rumors

After a stellar regular season where they finished 14-3, the second-best record in franchise history, Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings fell at the first hurdle in the playoffs, losing to the Los Angeles Rams in the Wildcard Round.

The defense had a dismal night in that loss, as they gave up 27 points and sacked quarterback Matthew Stafford only twice. The defeat exposed the Vikings' lack of a pass rusher and Jefferson is keen on addressing that issue.

On USA Today's Sports Seriously podcast on Monday, he sent a message to Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, asking him to join the Vikings. Jefferson said:

"Myles, you know where to go brother. Hey, we need one, two extra pieces, and you'll fill in that piece. We need you."

Myles Garrett trade request: Browns DE wants out of Cleveland

Myles Garrett joining the Vikings is a possibility considering he's seeking a fresh start. Earlier this month, the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year publicly announced that he wants to leave the Browns. He said in a statement:

"While I've loved calling this city my home, my desire to win and compete on the biggest stages won't allow me to be complacent. The goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton, it has always been to compete for and win a Super Bowl. With that in mind, I have requested to be traded from the Cleveland Browns."

According to NFL insider Albert Breer, Myles Garrett had requested a trade in January but the Browns' front office informed him that they did not plan on granting it, forcing him to go public with his demand.

It's unclear whether Cleveland's stance on not trading Garrett has softened since he released a statement about wanting to leave the team. Several teams, potentially including the Vikings, will test the Browns' resolve with their best offers for Garrett. It remains to be seen whether the team remains strong-willed and retains the defensive end's services or caves and trades him to the highest bidder.

Myles Garrett is coming off another All-Pro season with the Browns. He played in all 17 games, racking up 14 sacks, 28 QB hits, and 22 tackles for loss.

