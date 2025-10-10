  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "We should punish these guys": Micah Parsons makes feelings known on facing Joe Flacco and Bengals as Packers eye redemption after Cowboys tie

"We should punish these guys": Micah Parsons makes feelings known on facing Joe Flacco and Bengals as Packers eye redemption after Cowboys tie

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Oct 10, 2025 11:34 GMT
Detroit Lions v Green Bay Packers - Source: Getty
"We should punish these guys": Micah Parsons makes feelings known on facing Joe Flacco and Bengals as Packers eye redemption after Cowboys tie

Micah Parsons has enjoyed a decent start to his stint with the Green Bay Packers. The perennial Pro Bowler has helped the team to a 2-1-1 record behind one of the most fearsome defenses in the league.

Ad

The Packers are fresh off a bye week after their 40-40 tie with the Dallas Cowboys, and they're up against the Cincinnati Bengals next. Parsons had this to say about his next opponents,

"We should punish these guys and we should want to leave a statement. It should be a statement win. It should be a statement on defense."

The Penn State Nittany Lions product continued,

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"We should be pissed off... We just gave up 40 pts... come out here and play Sunday, whoop some bu** if we are really dogs."
Ad

Micah Parsons is clearly displeased about not beating his former employers in Week 4. It was a grueling contest that saw him finish with a stat line of three tackles and one sack.

Parsons and his teammates have since embarked on a bye in Week 5. Up next is a home game against Joe Flacco's Cincinnati Bengals.

Ad

Micah Parsons and the Packers look to pile on misery for the Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals have endured a dicey start to the season. They won their first two games, which were against the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars. However, star quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a serious toe injury in the Jaguars gam,e and he's ruled out for the foreseeable future.

Ad

The Bengals have since lost three straight games with backup shot caller Jake Browning under center. Those losses were against the Minnesota Vikings, Denver Broncos, and Detroit Lions. Their front office opted to bring in Flacco via a trade with the Cleveland Browns following the loss to Dan Campbell's Detroit Lions.

Micah Parsons and Co. will look to potentially ruin Flacco's debut in their Week 6 contest. The former Super Bowl MVP is in the twilight of his career and must now face a hungry Packers pass rush behind a shaky offensive line. It'll be interesting to see how Zac Taylor navigates the contest and protects his new quarterback.

About the author
Nick Igbokwe

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

Know More

Green Bay Packers Fans! Check out the latest Packers Schedule and dive into the Green Bay Packers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Nick Igbokwe
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications