“We're not your circus monkey”: Cam Newton defends Ja'Marr Chase for denying autograph to “corny” fan on flight

Cincinnati Bengals wideout Ja'Marr Chase has been in the spotlight this week after denying an autograph to a fan on a flight. The Bengals star came under fire for his behavior, and many slammed Chase for ignoring the fan's request.

However, former NFL quarterback Cam Newton has defended Chase for minding his own business on the flight, and not reacting to the fan, whom he labeled "corny" and "lame."

"Shout out to Ja’Marr Chase for staying composed," Newton said in an episode of his '4th&1' show. "And I'm glad that you didn't get a picture… I'm glad he didn't. You know, I'm saying take the time out of his day to give you what you want. Like you're not a real fan, bro."

Newton went on to explain the importance of respecting your heroes and their right to say no:

"And this is a message to all fans. If you're a real fan of that person, you have to respect him as a human being first, athlete second.

"He reserves the right, or she reserves the right to be able to tell you, 'No! Are you asking me to take a picture? Are you asking me to sign an autograph? Are you telling me to sign an autograph?'

"There's a big difference in that… We're not your circus monkey. We're not your parrot, whatever. Look this frustrates me the most, because a lot of fans are so disrespectful without even knowing that they're disrespectful and intrusive."

In a video that went viral on social media, Chase is seen sitting in a window seat of the plane. When a fan asked him for an autograph, the Bengals star politely declined since it was likely not ideal to hand out signatures 30,000 feet in the air.

However, instead of letting it pass, the fan appeared to call out Chase on the plane.

“You should’ve signed that auto, and I wouldn’t have blown your cover,” the man shouted.

Although Chase glanced toward the fan, he kept his composure.

Ja'Marr Chase signed a blockbuster contract extension with Bengals this offseason

Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase - Source: Getty

Ja'Marr Chase signed a blockbuster four-year, $161 million contract extension with the Bengals this offseason. The deal makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL

The Bengals took Chase with the No. 5 pick in the 2021 NFL draft. He has racked up 5,425 yards and 46 touchdowns on 395 receptions in four years with the franchise.

Ja'Marr Chase has also earned Pro Bowl honors in each of his seasons in Cincinnati. It will be interesting to see if the wideout can maintain his exceptionally high standards in the coming years.

