"We're going to be nastiest team" - NFL fans react as Mike Vrabel gets injured in wild scuffle during joint practice between Patriots and Commanders

It seems Mike Vrabel likes to get more involved in the action rather than just coaching his team from the sidelines.

The New England Patriots and the Washington Commanders held a joint practice session on Wednesday, which got ugly. Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson and a Commanders defensive player reportedly picked up a blitzer and went to the ground violently. In an attempt to break things up, Vrabel jumped in.

However, he was pulled out as there was a huge pile of players on top of him. The three-time Super Bowl winner also bled from his right cheek.

Andrew Callahan @_AndrewCallahan Mike Vrabel pulled out from the bottom of a huge pile of players, and he’s now bleeding from his right cheek. ​ Per @ByChrisMason , Vrabel jumped in after TreVeyon Henderson and a Washington defender went to the ground in blitz pickup and a scrum ensued. Will Campbell jumped in.

The news excited Patriots fans, who rallied rally behind the coach. Many were proud that Vrabel wasn't afraid to get down and dirty when needed.

"oh my god we are going to be the nastiest team in the league GGs you pissed off the wrong coach," a fan wrote.

"Man the Browns had Vrabel in the building last year and let him walk. I wish he was the coach of the Browns. I LOVE stuff like this lol," one fan tweeted.

"MY TEAM IS FULL OF DAWGS WE WANT ALL SMOKE NOW! THIS S*IT IS NOT SWEET!" another fan wrote.

Here are more fan reactions.

"Remember last year when the eagles came to tow for joint practice and laughed at how bad New England performed in the joint practice? We aren’t bullish enough on this team this year," a fan wrote.

"I love Coach so much. That’s my damn coach!" one fan commented.

"sources on the ground say the blood was red,white,and blue colored," one fan said.

Mike Vrabel opened up about the Patriots 2024 season

After winning three Super Bowls, Mike Vrabel is back in New England, but this time as a coach. The Patriots had a disappointing 2024 season, finishing with a 4-13 under Jerod Mayo.

Vrabel was asked on Tuesday about the plays he wants to avoid.

"Oh, not being able to take advantage of bad football, right? Two-minute execution, those are big ones," Vrabel said, via "Bussin' With The Boys." "Guys throwing the ball to the official, you know, celebrating after a gain as the clock's ticking and you're 30 yards from field goal range. Ball security, right? All those things. I mean, it's the same stuff. It is the same.

"Just try to build an identity around our effort and the way that we finish. I still think fundamentals are important. I think technique's important. Offensive line's a technical position. Um, you know, and then again, whether it's don't do dumb sh*t to hurt the team or a softer, gentler version is making great decisions on and off the field.”

It'll be interesting to see how far Varbel will take New England as their coach this upcoming season.

