"We're going to have vengeance" - Lamar Jackson fires bold warning as Ravens look to avenge "deep-felt" playoff loss vs. Bills

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens are looking to get revenge on the Buffalo Bills in Week 1.

Jackson and the Ravens beat the Bills in the regular season last year by a score of 35-10. In the playoffs, however, Buffalo got the upper hand, defeating the Ravens 27-25 to end their season.

To open the 2025 NFL season, Baltimore will go on the road to play the Bills on Sunday Night Football. It's a game Jackson and the Ravens have circled as they want to get vengeance.

"We're going to bounce back," Jackson said, via ESPN. "And when we come back, I feel like we're going to have vengeance on our mind."

Ravens quarterbacks coach Tee Martin, meanwhile, says the loss was deep-felt, and it still stings Jackson.

Part of the reason why it stings is that Jackson felt like the Ravens should have won the game. Baltimore's QB believes the team made too many mistakes and it is something Jackson and the team will learn from.

"We wish we would have won the game," Jackson said. "I wish I didn't throw that interception. I wish I didn't fumble. I wish the mishap [with Andrews] didn't happen. But it happened. It's just a lesson learned. So next time, we're going to do something better."

In the playoff loss, Jackson went 18-for-25 for 254 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 1 interception while also rushing for 29 yards.

Lamar Jackson urges Ravens GM to bring in star cornerback

As Baltimore looks to get revenge on the Bills, Jackson also wants the Ravens to add more talent.

Jackson is urging Ravens' general manager Eric DeCosta to sign Jaire Alexander to bolster Baltimore's secondary.

"Go get him, Eric," Jackson said, referring to Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta. "I love all our corners, don't get me wrong. But go get him, Eric."

Jackson just wants the Ravens to add as much talent as possible, and he believes Alexander would be a good fit for the group.

As for Jackson, DeCosta has said he wants to get a contract extension done soon, but the QB says he won't talk about it to the media.

"I never discuss contract situations here," Jackson said. "I don't want to talk about it, if that's okay with you."

Jackson is a two-time NFL MVP.

