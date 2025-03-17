“We’re heading in the right direction” - Kyler Murray gets candid on upcoming season after Cardinals’ 8-9 finish in 2024

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray believes that the franchise is heading in the "right direction." On Thursday, Murray appeared on the YouTube channel "KBS WORLD English" and discussed a variety of football and family topics.

He made it clear that he wants to return to the playoffs as he has only made it once in his career.

"I’ve only been in the playoffs once," Murray said. "That in itself is disappointing to me and frustrating. So, got to turn that around. I’m only getting older. But I’m 27, I’m still young, so we’ve got time and I know we’re heading in the right direction. As far as what I’m working on, just going to continue to grow. Continue to grow on and off the field.”

Last year, Murray and the Cardinalsfinished the regular season with an 8-9 record and third in the NFC West.

Can the Arizona Cardinals improve next season?

For the Arizona Cardinals to drastically improve next season, Kyler Murray will need to take a positive step in his development. While he was strong last campaign, there were reportedly some communication problems between him and his receivers.

When they were on the same page, Murray and the Cardinals were outscoring opponents with ease. However, when they struggled, the team failed to consistently generate first downs or positive offensive plays. While Arizona has the offensive talent to compete with any team in the NFL, Murray will have pressure next season to get the most out of its star players.

Rookie wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. never truly achieved the levels many anticipated before entering the league and rarely looked to be on the same page with Murray. He finished the year catching 62 of the 116 targets (53.4%). With his game-changing skill set, it will be key for Murray to unlock the elite abilities of Harrison for the Cardinals to take a positive step forward.

The QB also has to continue building his connection with star tight end Trey McBride, who has proven to be one of the top TEs in all of football. Last season, he finished fourth in receptions and 11th in receiving yards in the league.

