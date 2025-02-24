"We’re two alphas, we bump heads" - A.J. Brown makes feelings known on rumored conflict with Jalen Hurts

Philadelphia Eagles star receiver A.J. Brown has opened up on the rumored conflict with his quarterback Jalen Hurts. It had been rumored the two didn't see eye-to-eye this season.

Although there was a rumored rift, Brown and Hurts were able to lead the Eagles to a Super Bowl win. It was a dominant performance from Philadelphia and speaking on "Million Dollaz Worth of Game" on Sunday, Brown opened up on his relationship with Hurts (4:42):

"I'd be lying to tell you we never had any issues. We're two alphas who want to be the best, and demand greatness from each other and everyone around us. Some reports are true, some aren't. But me and him are good man. We just wanna be great.

"And sometimes we bump heads, but that's normal. And don't nobody sweat it. It's normal. But with the history of this team, with McNabb and T.O, it's magnified 10x."

As Brown said, not every quarterback and No. 1 receiver have a great relationship. Brown did admit they have had their arguments which is due to their competitiveness and demands for greatness.

Brown recorded three receptions for 43 yards and a touchdown in the Super Bowl win.

A.J. Brown said the excitement of winning the Super Bowl is already gone

Despite A.J. Brown winning the Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles, he said the excitement has already ended.

Brown thought winning a championship would last longer, but the focus has already turned to the 2025 NFL season and being the best receiver he can be.

"After a few days, I’ve had time to reflect on being a champion. I tried to feel how everyone made it seem to be a champion and unfortunately it was short lived.. two days to be exact lol," Brown wrote on Instagram.

"I’ve never been a champion at the highest level before but I thought my hard work would be justified by winning it all. It wasn’t. My thrill for this game comes when I dominate. It’s the Hunt that does it for me."

He continued:

"It’s when the Db drops his head and surrender because he can’t F with me. The Intense battles. Early mornings. Late nights. Sacrifices. I love putting smiles on peoples faces, don’t get me wrong but it just wasn’t what I thought it would be. It’s the journey that I love the most. BACK 2 Work!"

A.J. Brown is a three-time Pro Bowler and has made three All-Pro second teams.

