It's no secret that recently retired quarterback Tom Brady has quite the portfolio when it comes to business. The 46-year-old is savvy when it comes to investments, hence the reason he was invited to the 4th Annual Vault Conference held in Miami this weekend.

Hosted by founder Patrick Bet-David holds the annual business and leadership conference. He invited Brady on stage to speak about his career on the field and off. Before Brady exited the stage, Patrick Bet-David asked him to say a few words to the audience. In just a few short minutes, Tom Brady voiced to the audience some optimistic words of advice about life.

Tom Brady said:

"Obviously, it's a pleasure to be here with you guys today. And I think for me, it's always, you know, I, I still think of myself as a kid growing up in the Bay Area, like on Portola drive and, and to have you guys come out and obviously be a part of this event with Patrick. It's an honor for me to be here."

He continued:

"And I'm happy that I could share a few things with you guys that can inspire you guys to dig a little bit deeper, to learn a few things that you could take back with you in your everyday life to try to maximize your potential and take advantage of the opportunities that you get. And we're not victims of this life."

Brady further said:

"You know, we wake up every day with choices to make, and you get a choice every day. And like I said earlier, I think whether or not you're going to look back on your life as a success is going to be determined by what your values and priorities are, and how often you're willing to wake up every day and make the choices that are going to fulfill you and bring you the joy that you're looking for."

"So this is a great step in the journey. It's an honor to be with you guys. And hopefully we could do it again sometime."

Tom Brady's words definitely left the audience with some wisdom and insight to how the seven-time Super Bowl winning quarterback lives his life.

Bill Belichick reveals favorite Tom Brady moment

The New England Patriots will celebratre quarterback Tom Brady during the Week 1 home opener. On Monday morning, head coach Bill Belichick spoke to reporters and was of course asked about this week's celebration. During the questions, Belichick was asked what his favorite moment was with the quarterback.

In the two decades they worked together, Bill Belichick told Mark Daniels of MassLive there were six moments that meant the most to him. Referring to the six Super Bowl titles they won together.

"Well, there are six of them that come to mind. Can't say enough about Tom -- what he's meant to this organization, what he's meant to me personally. He just epitomized everything you would want in a player -- his work ethic, his ability to handle and process a lot of things on and off the field."

The New England Patriots are keeping some of their plans for the "Thank You Tom" game a secret. The Patriots will host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium.