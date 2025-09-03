“We’re witnessing end of an era”: NFL analyst writes off Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs ahead of Week 1 Brazil clash vs. Chargers

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs failed in their bid for an unprecedented Super Bowl three-peat after faltering 40–22 against the Philadelphia Eagles in February.The Super Bowl LIX defeat raised question marks over the Chiefs' potency with star quarterback Patrick Mahomes being one of the players in the spotlight for his disappointing performance.The Chiefs were ruthless for the most part last season, setting a franchise record by winning 15 games and earning a first-round bye. However, NFL analyst Willie Colon feels Kansas is going through an &quot;identity crisis&quot; and has lost their unpredictability.Colon pointed out the Chiefs' receiver room as a concern with the team relying heavily on Mahomes to carry them. He said the team is on the decline during a conversation on &quot;First Things First&quot; on Tuesday ahead of the Chiefs' Week 1 clash against the Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil:&quot;The biggest issue with the Chiefs right now, they don't have a number one receiver, right when you talk about Rashee Rice and suspension, Hollywood Brown shows flashes… It doesn't look the chiefs that we grew to love and fear. They've lost their fear factor.&quot;And if you're the Kansas City Chiefs right now, you're simply game by game hoping Patrick Mahomes gets you on the right side of things. Chris Jones has a game-breaking play to get you on the winning column and get you in the winning column… We're witnessing the end of an era, the Kansas City Chiefs are done.”Chiefs coach Andy Reid hopes to be &quot;ready and flexible&quot; for Chargers clash in BrazilThe Chiefs are flying to Brazil for their season opener against the Chargers on Friday. Kansas City is familiar with the Chargers and their system as it was the team the Chiefs defeated twice last season, the second time for the AFC West title at Arrowhead Stadium.However, Chiefs coach Andy Reid is taking nothing for granted. Reid praised Jim Harbaugh and his coaching staff before flying to Brazil on Tuesday.&quot;Yeah, listen, they're well coached. Jim Harbaugh does a great job with that crew; he's got good coordinators and good coaches,&quot; Reid said. &quot;Like any year, early in the season, you have to be ready and flexible to adjust with new things that might come up.&quot;The Chiefs have won nine consecutive AFC West division titles and all eyes will be on them as many expect Kansas City to bounce back from the Super Bowl loss against the Eagles.