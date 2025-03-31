“We’re working on it" - Pete Carroll gives insight on Geno Smith's contract situation 

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll has made it clear that the Raiders are attempting to sign QB Geno Smith to a long-term contract extension. While discussing a variety of topics ahead of the 2025 NFL campaign at the league's annual meetings on Sunday, Carroll highlighted how both parties were looking to extend Smith's current deal.

Ad

NBC Football analyst Charean Williams spoke to Carroll about Smith's contract situation and he told her:

"We’re working on it. Yeah, we’re working on it. G’s [Geno Smith] excited to get going, get started. He’ll be here when we get rolling. But we are working on it."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On March 7, it was first reported that Smith had been traded from the Seattle Seahawks to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for a 2025 third-round draft pick. Smith is in the last year of his current contract and will be looking to sign a new deal with his new team. He had 4,320 passing yards, 21 passing touchdowns, 15 interceptions, 272 rushing yards, and two rushing touchdowns in the 2024 season.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

What can Geno Smith bring to Las Vegas?

Geno Smith can drastically improve both the Raiders' quarterback situation and the overall outlook of the franchise in 2025. Last season, the Raiders used a combination of Gardner Minshew, Aidan O'Connell, and Desmond Ridder at the quarterback position, none of whom performed at a great level for Las Vegas.

Smith also has the ability to help in the development of tight end Brock Bowers, who had a great rookie campaign last season despite not having consistent QB play. In his rookie campaign, Bowers had 112 receptions for 1,194 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns.

Those statistics were good enough for Bowers to break the NFL record for receptions by a rookie in a single season and the record for most receiving yards by a rookie tight end in a single season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.