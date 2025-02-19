"We can't be selfish" - Bengals legend outraged over Cincinnati's rumored $26,200,000 Tee Higgins plan

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins was tapped as arguably the biggest name who would likely enter free agency this summer with the franchise yet to negotiate a long-term deal with the receiver.

Since the season ended, Joe Burrow has been pretty vocal about wanting to bring the band back together after a disappointing season that started with a loss to the New England Patriots and ended with the Bengals missing the playoffs in Week 18.

While Burrow has advocated for the franchise to come to terms to keep both Ja'Marr Chase, Higgins and Trey Hendrickson in Cincinnati, it appears the franchise is trying to kick the can down the road after reports emerged that they plan to use the non-exclusive franchise tag on Higgins. Per CBS, that would give Higgins a salary of $26.2 million.

Not everyone was happy with that decision. Two-time First-Team All-Pro Chad Ochocinco took a strong stance on the Bengals' plan for Higgins and asked fans to stand up for their receiver since he will have to take a pay cut to stay with the franchise.

“My Bengals fans I know you’re in here," Ochocinco said on The Nightcap Show. "I love you but we can’t be selfish in this instance when it comes to business. We can’t be selfish. Yes, we would love to keep the band together but it is unfair for Joe to get his money because Chase? Oh we can’t play with him.

"Tee Higgins deserves his money as well. He’s not going to be able to get what he’s worth if he stays in Cincinnati. Why does he have to take less? You give teams the home team discount on the second, maybe the third. You have to get as much as you can on your first one.

"For Tee to get what he deserves, it can’t be in Cincinnati. This is coming from someone who loves my Bengals down to the core.”

Tee Higgins' mom drops NSFW message over rumors of franchise tag

While Chad Ochocinco made a passionate plea for Bengals fans, Higgins' mother was not as prosaic. Soon as rumors of the Bengals using the franchise tag hit social media, Higgins's mom tweeted:

"Selfish b**tards."

Other teams can still try to entice Higgins away from Cincinnati because this is a non-exclusive franchise tag. However, if the Bengals decline to match their offer, the team will lose two first-round picks, making Higgins' 2025 exit unlikely.

