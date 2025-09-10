"We cannot have turnovers": Jets HC Aaron Glenn gets brutally honest after Steelers loss as Xavier Gipson gets fired

The New York Jets parted ways with wide receiver Xavier Gipson after the team's heartbreaking 34-32 season-opening loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Gipson made a critical fumble during a kickoff return that shifted momentum in the Steelers’ favor.The news came on Wednesday. NFL reporter Ari Meirov shared a video of Jets coach Aaron Glenn speaking at a press conference after Sunday's game.&quot;The one thing that had the turn in this game, for me, is that we can't have turnovers,&quot; Glenn said. &quot;We can't do it. We have to be a more disciplined team.&quot;There were some penalties that happened in their game that were true discipline issues, and again, there are some things that will be addressed because you would not be on the field with this team if you're going to cause us to lose games, if you're going to cause issues like that. So, we will get that addressed.&quot;Xavier Gipson stepped in to return a kickoff after starter Kene Nwangwu suffered a hamstring injury early in the game. With the Jets trailing the Steelers by two in the fourth quarter, Gipson fumbled the ball after Steelers running back Kenneth Gainwell slapped it out of his hands. Pittsburgh recovered and scored two plays later on Aaron Rodgers’ second touchdown pass in just 50 seconds, taking the lead for good.Gipson, who signed as an undrafted free agent in 2023 and is in his third season with New York, had previously shown promise. He scored a 65-yard punt return touchdown in the 2023 season opener and contributed 27 receptions for 268 yards and a touchdown during his time with the Jets.With Nwangwu’s injury still under evaluation, the Jets plan to explore other options for kickoff returns, including rookie Arian Smith, Isaiah Davis and newly signed practice squad player Keilan Robinson.Aaron Glenn defended decision to have Xavier Gipson as punt returner ahead of the gameBefore the season opener, Aaron Glenn defended the surprising decision to name Xavier Gipson the starting punt returner. Jamaal Pritchett did not make it to the roster despite his preseason performance.“There’s more than just preseason games that everyone sees,&quot; Glenn said. &quot;There’s a ton of practice time where [Xavier] Gipson did a good job.”Glenn highlighted that Gipson fielded 145 consecutive punts without a muff during the summer practices. Despite Gipson’s poor regular-season performance in previous years, the Jets opted to trust his practice consistency.