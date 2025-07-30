  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "We've got one more phase": Josh Hines-Allen gets emotional on 7-year-old son's cancer battle

"We've got one more phase": Josh Hines-Allen gets emotional on 7-year-old son's cancer battle

By Habib Timileyin
Published Jul 30, 2025 15:39 GMT
Jacksonville Jaguars Training Camp - Source: Getty
Josh Hines-Allen gets emotional on 7-year-old son's cancer battle - Source: Getty

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen revealed that his seven-year-old son Wesley, who had acute promyelocytic leukemia, is now in full remission. With Hines-Allen preparing to enter a new season, his son is now undergoing the last phases of his cancer treatment.

Ad

The 28-year-old defensive standout and his wife, Kaitlyn, first announced the good news about their first-born child in a video posted on social media last week.

Wesley's parents revealed that he was first diagnosed with promyelocytic leukemia in January, only a few days before the final regular season game of the 2024 season. He developed a fever and began bleeding from a tooth. He has since been undergoing chemotherapy at Nemours Children's Health in Jacksonville. However, he only needs to undergo a few more treatments before he is fully recovered.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"He's doing well," Hines-Allen told CBS Sports reporter Pete Prisco. "He's in full remission right now. We've got one more phase right now, and then after that, at the end of August, we should be done with all the treatment. But he's doing well. Back in school. Living a seven-year-old life, which is fun, and getting in trouble."
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

The two-time Pro Bowl defender also expressed his gratitude for all of the support and prayers his family received during his son's battle with the ailment.

"So many so many prayers have been coming our way and we can feel it. To see the smile on his face, we know that prayer works, so we can't ask for more," Hines-Allen said.
Ad

Hines-Allen is heading into the 2025 season looking to enter the Jaguars' record books. He only needs 2.5 sacks to go top of Jacksonville's team record for career sacks, which is held by Tony Brackens (55).

Hines-Allen agreed to a five-year, $141 million contract agreement with the Jaguars before the start of last season. The deal includes $77 million in guaranteed money.

Josh Hines-Allen has a foundation to help with childhood cancer awareness

Josh Hines-Allen is striving to support others with cancer after seeing firsthand what it means to go through the phase himself. The Kentucky alum and his wife established the Four One For All charity last year.

Ad
"We started the foundation last year, Four One For All, but this year we kind of identified it to help childhood cancer awareness. It's called Four One For Hope," Hines-Allen said.
"So our target is to really identify four different organizations that help childhood cancer. This whole season we'll be playing and doing things to help families in need and showing our support however we can."

The Four One For Hope campaign is scheduled to start next month at Nemours Children's Health. The Ronald McDonald House Charities, the American Cancer Society, Nemours Children's Health and the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation will all benefit from the money generated from the campaign.

About the author
Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin

Twitter icon

Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.

Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.

Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.

Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.

Know More

Jaguars Fans! Check out the latest Jacksonville Jaguars Schedule and dive into the Jaguars Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications