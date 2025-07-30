"We've got one more phase": Josh Hines-Allen gets emotional on 7-year-old son's cancer battle

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen revealed that his seven-year-old son Wesley, who had acute promyelocytic leukemia, is now in full remission. With Hines-Allen preparing to enter a new season, his son is now undergoing the last phases of his cancer treatment.The 28-year-old defensive standout and his wife, Kaitlyn, first announced the good news about their first-born child in a video posted on social media last week.Wesley's parents revealed that he was first diagnosed with promyelocytic leukemia in January, only a few days before the final regular season game of the 2024 season. He developed a fever and began bleeding from a tooth. He has since been undergoing chemotherapy at Nemours Children's Health in Jacksonville. However, he only needs to undergo a few more treatments before he is fully recovered.&quot;He's doing well,&quot; Hines-Allen told CBS Sports reporter Pete Prisco. &quot;He's in full remission right now. We've got one more phase right now, and then after that, at the end of August, we should be done with all the treatment. But he's doing well. Back in school. Living a seven-year-old life, which is fun, and getting in trouble.&quot;The two-time Pro Bowl defender also expressed his gratitude for all of the support and prayers his family received during his son's battle with the ailment.&quot;So many so many prayers have been coming our way and we can feel it. To see the smile on his face, we know that prayer works, so we can't ask for more,&quot; Hines-Allen said.Hines-Allen is heading into the 2025 season looking to enter the Jaguars' record books. He only needs 2.5 sacks to go top of Jacksonville's team record for career sacks, which is held by Tony Brackens (55).Hines-Allen agreed to a five-year, $141 million contract agreement with the Jaguars before the start of last season. The deal includes $77 million in guaranteed money.Josh Hines-Allen has a foundation to help with childhood cancer awarenessJosh Hines-Allen is striving to support others with cancer after seeing firsthand what it means to go through the phase himself. The Kentucky alum and his wife established the Four One For All charity last year.&quot;We started the foundation last year, Four One For All, but this year we kind of identified it to help childhood cancer awareness. It's called Four One For Hope,&quot; Hines-Allen said.&quot;So our target is to really identify four different organizations that help childhood cancer. This whole season we'll be playing and doing things to help families in need and showing our support however we can.&quot;The Four One For Hope campaign is scheduled to start next month at Nemours Children's Health. The Ronald McDonald House Charities, the American Cancer Society, Nemours Children's Health and the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation will all benefit from the money generated from the campaign.