“We've lost too many games”: Patrick Mahomes delivers blunt reality check after Chiefs' heartbreaking 31-28 loss to Jaguars

The Kansas City Chiefs suffered their third defeat of the season after a 31-28 loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday. The Week 5 loss has once again raised question marks over the Chiefs' ability to hold back offenses.

The Chiefs won a league record 11 one-score games last season, but have already been on the wrong side of three one-score outcomes after five weeks this year. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes' heroics wasn't enough to secure a third consecutive win and the two-time MVP wasn't pleased with the result.

"We have the guys and we've executed at certain points in games and looked really good, but we crush ourselves with penalties and mistakes," Mahomes said. "We've done that to ourselves all season long. It's been one guy here or there. In this league, it's so close that those [moments] change games. We've got to be better. We've lost too many games already."

Mahomes led the offense and helped the team to a 28-24 lead with less than two minutes in the fourth quarter. However, the Chiefs defense failed to back their quarterback as Trevor Lawrence scored the game-winning touchdown on the last drive of the game.

Chiefs DT Chris Jones laments their inability to stop Trevor Lawrence's TD

Trevor Lawrence's touchdown with less than a minute remaining in the game hurt the Chiefs, especially because the Jaguars quarterback tripped twice during the decisive play.

Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones, who saw the action unfold near the endzone, called it a "fluke play" from the Jaguars QB.

“I thought multiple times we had him. We’ve just gotta finish,” Jones said of the final play after the game. “We’ve gotta finish. We had multiple guys there that, we just gotta finish that play.

“It was a fluke play for him to be able to break that many tackles. I put it on us as a defense, we’ve gotta finish. We’ve gotta bring him down on that.”

There has been speculation about a decline in the Chiefs' dynasty this season and Monday's loss has raised further question marks over Andy Reid's team's ability to manage high-pressure situations. Kansas City falls to a 2-3 record and is up against the Detroit Lions (4-1) on Sunday.

