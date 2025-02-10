"Weakest dynasty of all time" - Patriots fan Dave Portnoy rips Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs after failed Super Bowl 3-peat attempt

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy blasted Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs after they were defeated in the Super Bowl LIX.

The Chiefs had a chance to three-peat but lost 40-22 to the Philadelphia Eagles in a blowout. The Chiefs were never in the game, and after their bid for a three-peat fell short, Portnoy took to social media to blast Mahomes.

"You know what’s crazy. The Eagles shoulda beaten the Chiefs twice in the Super Bowl. Also the Chiefs have gotten crushed twice in super bowls. They gotta be the weakest dynasty of all time," Portnoy wrote on X.

In both of Mahomes' Super Bowl losses, he and the Chiefs were blown out. But, the quarterback still has three Super Bowls in his career.

Portnoy is a known Patriots fan so he does have some bias as he didn't want Mahomes to surpass Tom Brady as the GOAT or the Chiefs to be a better dynasty than New England was.

In the Super Bowl loss, Mahomes went 21-for-32 for 257 with three touchdowns and two interceptions. But, at the end of the third quarter, he was 9-for-18 for 61 yards and 2 interceptions.

Patrick Mahomes says Super Bowl loss will motivate him

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes says he will use this loss in the Super Bowl as motivation.

"Both [losses] sucked,'' Mahomes said after the game, via ESPN. "There's no way around it. Anytime you lose a Super Bowl, it is the worst feeling in the world. They'll stick with you the rest of your career. These will be the two losses that will motivate me to be even better the rest of my career, because you only get so few of these and you have to capitalize on these and they hurt probably more than the wins feel good.''

Kansas City had only 23 yards and one first down by halftime as the Chiefs were down 24-0. It was a stunning loss and Mahomes says the blame falls on him.

"I put us in a bad spot," Mahomes added. "Even though we put up some stats at the end of the game, those stats didn't really matter because I'd already kind of lost the momentum for this entire team.

"I have to be better at not turning it over whenever it's not going my way, trusting my defense, trusting the rest of my team to get those stops until I can figure out what we need to do as an offense."

The Chiefs have the second-best odds of winning the Super Bowl at +700 next season.

